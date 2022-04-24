2023: Expect More dividends of democracy, Oyo commissioners tell residents

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, and Abiodun Oni, his counterpart from Environment and Natural resources, at the weekend assured residents of the state of more dividends of democracy, if Governor Seyi Makinde is reelected in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The duo gave the assurance during the inauguration of GSM Teachers’ Marine, Irepo, Oorelope and Olorunsogo branch, held on the grounds of Kishi Community Grammar School, Kishi over the weekend.

Speaking, Olatunbosun said that various developmental projects achieved by the present administration, in the Education sector were tips of the iceberg.

He added that Makinde’s administration had performed creditably well in other sectors, such as health, infrastructure, youth empowerment, including prompt payment of monthly salaries and pensions, among others.

Oni on the other hand, opined that there are no credible alternatives to the Executive Governor, whose performance supercedes many’s expectations.

He called on members of the public to consolidate on Makinde’s successes in Oyo State by voting for him in 2023.

He said, “I mean, everyone is aware of his good deeds in the State, and this simply means there is need to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last three and years. This has formed the basis for his re-election bid”.

The Executive Chairman, Irepo Local Government Area, Sulaiman Lateef Adediran who said he has been a long time political partner of Governor Seyi Makinde, affirmed his astonishment in Makinde’s performance in the State.

He said that contrary to the belief of many, the Governor’s second term would come with numbers of achievements, just as his first term.

He said: “Governor Makinde has put smiles on the faces of the people of Oyo state. This is probably because his political ideology differs and he sees politics as a means to serve the people and make a positive impact in their lives”

“We appeal to you our dear teachers to consolidate on what Makinde has achieved in your sector by re-electing him”

A Full-Time Board Member at TESCOM, Awujola Mudashiru Kolawole, while speaking at the event urged Teachers to support Makinde’s re-election, adding that all their yearnings will be met by the present administration.

In his words, a Senatorial aspirant, Akinwole Akinwale eulogised Makinde’s giant strides in the State, adding that he intends to emulate his leadership style when elected Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District.

Wolekanle, as he is fondly called commended the governor for the giant stride he had accomplished in the provision of infrastructure amenities across the state.

Equally, an aspirant for Oorelope-Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, Hussaini Yusuf Jabah, promised his constituency’s support for Makinde’s re-election for the continuation of the good work.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Zone, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Salami Idris Alooma, described Makinde as a responsible Governor who hearkens to the yearnings of the masses.

He hinted that the employment of teachers into vacant positions in the secondary sector has reduced unemployment rate amongst graduates.

Alooma expressed the gratitude of community members and teachers in Irepo local government to the Governor, who created a new zonal office for teachers, saying it has reduced their incessant travels of many kilometres to Ibadan.

He also praised the Governor on his wisdom in settling the long-term feud between Oyo and Osun State’s co-ownership of LAUTECH; Construction of long stretch of roads in Oke-ogun zone, which he noted will improve the economic status of the area.

Also speaking, Agbaje Adisa, the Zonal Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers and Branch Chairman, NUT, Irepo said Governor Makinde’s administration has provided the needed enabling environment for their teachers to thrive.

While he noted the unmatched employment of over 5,000 teachers, abolishment of fees in schools, and other lofty achievements by the Governor, he appealed for the return of Schools Governing Boards/Parents Teachers Association, and onward review of seconded teachers in secondary schools.

He also appealed to the governor to consider employing primary school teachers in the State, as retirement of many teachers has created vacuum in the sector.