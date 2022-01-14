Akala was my benefactor, Olaniyan mourns ex- governor

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan has described the late state governor as a benefactor from who he immensely benefitted.

Olaniyan said this during the inter-faith prayer held in Ogbomosho at the Opadoyin Akala residence of the late governor Friday.

The Oyo number two man said he was proud to boldly say he was a beneficiary of the large-heartedness and kindness the Ogbomosho-born ex-governor exuded.

Olaniyan asserted that his heart was so large that anyone who came into his house with a cry would leave with happiness and rejoicing.

He said the late governor embodied the commandment of God and was greatly used by God to answer the prayers of most of all the people that came across him.

Olaniyan said Akala was an accomplished leader who has run his race and has won in life.

He, therefore, posed the question to no one in particular: “How will you end your race?” urging everyone to live right and godly with the fear of God while impacting the lives of people around them.