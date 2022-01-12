Alao-Akala Former Oyo state governor dies at 71

Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former Governor of Oyo State, has died. Alao-Akala, a native of Ogbomoso, died on Wednesday.

Tolu Mustapha, the former Governor’s media aide, confirmed the death on Wednesday.

“Yes,” he said. It has occurred. “It has occurred.”

Between 2007 and 2011, he served as Governor of Oyo State. He was also the deputy governor under former governor, Rashidi Ladoja between 2003 to 2006 which saw the then governor impeached and Alao-Akala becoming the acting governor for eleven months

Details later