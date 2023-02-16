A’Ibom guber race: PDP grounds Ibiono Ibom, as governorship candidate pledges accelerated devt

Both human and vehicular movements were brought to a halt last Saturday in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, as supporters and stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trooped out in an unprecedented fashion to receive their Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno and his campaign train, as they touched down at the historic town of Oko Ita to solicit for the people’s votes and support in the March 11th election.

At the mega rally held at the Council Headquarters with overwhelming crowd, Eno assured that if elected governor, he would ensure the completion of Use Ikot Amama road and construction of a new cottage hospital, in addition to the ongoing construction of the new general hospital earlier approved by the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Also, the PDP Governorship candidate promised to fast-track agro-allied industries to the area, citing that with the vast arable land in Ibiono Ibom, the LGA stands to benefit from the comparative advantage of agriculture investment.

“In our first one hundred days in office, we shall build the road to Ikpanya community, and wherever Governor Udom Emmanuel would stop in Ibiono Ibom, we shall do well to continue from there. Therefore, we need a government of continuity because it is unacceptable for a successor to perform lower than his predecessor,” Eno said.

According to him, “This election is between light and darkness, and I know that with your support, darkness would not take over our land. We have already put together a blueprint for the development of Ibiono Ibom. We are a private sector people, we have built businesses in this state, and when you bring a private sector experience into public service, you would know how to get things done.”

Speaking, Governor Udom Emmanuel, represented by his wife, Martha Emmanuel, called on Ibiono Ibom people to continue to support the PDP, having benefited from the current administration in the areas of road constructions and appointment of Ibiono Ibom indigenes into key positions of authority.

“Ibiono Ibom has been a stronghold of the PDP since 1999. Therefore, all the infrastructure development you can find here were provided by the PDP, and mostly by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel. So, I want to thank you and also encourage you to vote for the PDP and Pastor Umo Eno as your next Governor,” she said.

On his part, the political leader of Ibiono Ibom and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, echoed that his people have resolved to continue to support Governor Emmanuel and the PDP for obvious reasons, one of which he gave as the only political party responsible for the growth and development of Ibiono Ibom people and infrustructure.

“This administration gave us the first road in its first one hundred days in office, and in its last days, we have been given a new hospital. Therefore, the political leadership of Ibiono Ibom has mandated me to inform you that Ibiono Ibom would remain PDP.”

Before the record breaking rally, the PDP Governorship candidate and immediate past Commissioner for Housing, Umo Eno and members of his campaign train, made a stop-over at the Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Ibiono Ibom, HRM, Edidem Ime Udousoro, to pay him homage, and obtained royal blessings for peaceful elections.

Political bigwigs at the rally included, the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and the PDP candidate for Uyo Senatorial District, Rt Hon. Aniekan Bassey.

Other dignitaries were the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt Hon. Onofiok Luke; State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Aniekan Akpan; the candidate of the PDP for Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Ime Okon and the member representing Ibiono Ibom in the Akwa state House of Assembly, Obong Godwin Ekpo, and many others.