S/West Labour Party leaders decamp to APC

Some leaders of the Labour Party (LP) in southwest say they have collapsed their structure to work for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 elections.

Banji Omotoso, South-West chairman of the LP, led the party leadership to collapse its structure on Monday in Akure.

He said their movement into the APC was facilitated by Dayo Adeyeye, the national coordinator of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA) 2023.

Speaking at the programme, Omotoso said leaders of the LP decided to quit the party because it is not viable and lacks the clout to win the 2023 elections.

“Labour Party presently is a shaky platform for anybody to contest. In view of this, we leaders of the Labour Party in the South-West have decided to leave the party because they are not ready to serve Nigeria.

I collapsed the structures of the party in Ekiti State.

“We are the pillars of that party in the South-West, and to the glory of God Almighty, we have pulled down the structures today. I was so surprised to hear from the DG of the party, Akin Osuntokun,we don’t know him in the Labour Party, Akin Osuntokun is representing his own personal interest.

“So, it is better for you, Akin Osuntokun, to come back to the APC and work for Bola Tinubu. We are leaving and collapsing the Labour Party structures in the entire South-West through Dayo Adeyeye into APC.

While receiving the decampees, Dayo Adeyeye, however, charged them to go back to their various polling units and canvass votes for Tinubu.

According to Adeyeye, “Tinubu is a man of passion, action and vision, who is ready to transform this country and whether they like it or not, Tinubu is going to win.”