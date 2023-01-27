Adeleke heads to Appeal Court after losing at tribunal

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has vowed to challenge the judgment of the governorship election petitions tribunal that sacked him at the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the verdict of the Tribunal from his country home, Ede, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke, described the judgement as “a miscarriage of justice”.

The governor, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted the resolution of the over-voting in favour of Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it ” an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

Adeleke, who appealed to his supporters to remain calm, vowed to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate”, he said.