Tribunal sacks Adeleke, declares Oyetola governor of Osun

The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has declared Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sacked with the judgment was delivered on Friday (today) at the premises of the High Court in Osogbo.

Reading the majority judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume said the election was marred with over-voting.

