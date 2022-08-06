Abiodun must be removed as Ogun governor in 2023 – Amosun

Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun State on Friday said that the incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun must be removed from the office having been rigged into the office in 2019 governorship election.

Amosun, who is a senator, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, broke his silence over the 2019 governorship election in Abeokuta, having received an award to commemorate 50th Anniversary of Abeokuta Club.

BusinessDay recalls that Amosun, one of the founding governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 governorship poll supported Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, who contested on the platform of Allied People’s Movement (APM) against Abiodun, who was the candidate of the APC.

Abiodun, who ran for the governorship seat in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Amosun’s anointed candidate, Akinlade of APM with a margin of 19,517 votes as he polled 241,670 votes to defeat Akinlade who had 222,153 votes.

Akinlade, who was Amosun’s anointed candidate in 2019 is now the running mate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, ahead of next election as many loyalists of Amosun too have joined PDP while the former governor remains in APC.

This statement came from Amosun more than three years after 2019 governorship election and declared that his intimate friend-now-turned foe, Abiodun did not win the election, alleging that some influential people in the state aided and abetted the rigging that brought Abiodun into office as governor.

He however, added that he and his political followers had moved on because of those that masterminded the election rigging had apologised to him.

“During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba (pointing to Segun Osoba, another ex-governor and founding chieftain of APC) is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000.

“Some of them came to apologise to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on. We did our work, we will continue to do what we have to do. God will be with all of us,” he said.

While speaking later in an interview with newsmen, Amosun said that he was not in support of Abiodun’s administration, adding that Abiodun, who now seeks re-election as Ogun State governor in 2023, must be removed.

“Well, I am happy. When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governors altogether. I feel elated. I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts.

“Just wait, very soon, you will hear where we are going next. Clearly, you know my stand, and my stand is my stand. I am not supporting this administration that is there now. He must be removed,” he said.

As of the time of filing in this report, the governor is yet to respond to the allegation as a phone call to the Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, was picked but Somorin could not confirm or disprove the claim, he only pleaded with our Correspondent to allow him consult his principal as Mr. Governor will respond accordingly.