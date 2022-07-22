Tolaram Group appoints Amosun as Media Manager

Tolaram Group has appointed Adeola Amosun, marketing communications professional as its Media Manager.

Armed with over a decade of proven efficiency across media planning and strategy, content writing, and broadcast media, Adeola will be tasked with assessing reach opportunity, cost and quality of media channels to increase brand TOMA, market share and grow salience.

Also, he is expected to drive cost negotiations to ensure value delivery, innovations and recommending the most effective media channels based on market thresholds, diminishing returns and set KPIs among others.

Read also: PMI announces 2022 future 50 list, celebrates Nigerian rising leaders

Prior to joining Tolaram, Adeola served as head of planning and strategy at Dentsu-owned Carat Nigeria. He has managed businesses such as Procter and Gamble, Coca-Cola, Diageo – Guinness, Beiersdorf – Nivea, PZ Wilmar, Mastercard, Oppo Mobile, Standard Chartered Bank, Dangote, Rida, Philips, PEP, Pay Attitude, Film House, Nokia, Dolce and Gabbana, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Aji-no-moto and more.

Some of his works include Pampers #MomsKnowBest campaign with Tiwa Savage, JW White Walker’s Launch in Nigeria, Mr Dowell’s brand rename, Oral B All Round Protection, Duracell last longer, Standard Chartered Digital Bank campaign with Burna Boy, and Good enough will never change the world with Usain Bolt among others.

He was responsible for successfully leading the agency’s response team on Beiersdorf – Nivea yearly Media Audit with Accenture and Ebiquity for five years – delivering over $100k in performance bonus.

Amosun holds an MBA from Nexford University. He is an associate Member of the Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) and a Bachelor of Science (Bsc) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.