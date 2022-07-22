PMI announces 2022 future 50 list, celebrates Nigerian rising leaders

Project Management Institute (PMI) has announced three Nigerians as part of its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects.

Celebrated on the list are Chidiebere Ibe, medical illustrator, Journal of Global Neurosurgery; Damilola Olokesusi, co-founder, Shuttlers Metropolitan Mobility Co. Ltd; Dunola Oladapo, founder of Luton Lights, and 47 other young rising leaders who are dedicated to forging a better tomorrow.

“In a world filled with rapid technological advances, demographic shifts, and the resulting complexities of globalisation, this year’s Future 50 list is a testament to how the next generation is driving change. “These rising leaders exemplify our mission of making a difference around the world through projects, and we are proud to tell the story of their impact on society,” Michael DePrisco, interim president and chief operating officer at PMI, said in a statement released to the media.

According to DePrisco, this year’s Future 50 honourees were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted from around the world. He stated that the final list represents a full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in ‘The Project Economy’ , one in which people have the skills and capabilities they need to turn ideas into reality.

“While some honorees are Project Management Professional (PMP) certification holders, others may not even describe themselves as project managers. What unites the Future 50 honorees is their commitment to projects, and how they are the foundation for positive impact today and tomorrow,” DePrisco stated.

As much as global megatrends – such as the climate crisis; digital disruption; and civil, civic, and equality movements – create a massive impact on society, they also create implications for projects and the profession of project management.

DePrisco states further that projects are how individuals, organisations, and entire societies are mitigating the impact of global megatrends, which puts immense pressure on those leading projects.

Even as individuals strive for a balance between the many worlds they live in; virtual and physical, personal and public, the 2022 Future 50 honorees have risen to the challenge of making a new and better reality for all.

Other Honorees from Sub-Saharan Africa include Alcides Cabral, PMI-ACP, PMI-RMP, PMP, Unitel from Angola, Christian Leke Achaleke, Local Youth Corner Cameroon, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Bismack Biyombo, Bismack Biyombo Foundation, Sub-Saharan Africa.