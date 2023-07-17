Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman resigns

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from office on Monday.

According to a source, Adamu resigned to save himself from being removed from office.

A source who was privy to the details of the resignation told BusinessDay that Adamu was forced out over many issues which included his non-support for President Bola Tinubu.

According to the source, since Tinubu assumed office, some leaders within the party have been calling for his resignation threatening to remove him at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting if he fails to resign.

The party’s NEC meeting was initially billed to hold July 10 and 11 but was postponed to Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the president’s international engagements.

The source further revealed that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu was one of the people who told Adamu to resign because he had become a liability to the party.

He was however forced to step down as the party chairman after Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma told him that if he didn’t resign, they will remove him at the next NEC meeting.

Those who are calling for Adam’s resignation accused him of working against the President during the party’s presidential primaries, publicly supporting former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and failing to fully back Tinubu even after securing the party’s ticket.

Adamu was also accused of mismanaging the party’s funds.