63rd Birthday: Ize-Iyamu congratulates governor Obaseki, says Edo need a governor that will unify the state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19, Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has congratulated the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on his 63rd birthday.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by the APC governorship candidate, said Edo people need a Governor that will help to unify the State, douse the political tension, and focus completely on the development of the state.

He noted that as leaders, the governor including other governorship candidates have the opportunity, and responsibility to make things better and ensure that their contest is marked by democratic values that drive high standards of behavior.

“Happy 63rd Birthday and we wish you God’s abundant blessings as you celebrate your new age.

“By divine coincidence, we will be contesting again on different political platforms for the opportunity to lead our people and serve the state as Governor. God appears to have arranged musical chairs for both of us.

“Bringing me to APC which I helped to form and which you contested in 2016, and taking you to PDP where I previously contested and where you have now expressed your preference.

“Let the will of God be done and I want to assure you that my wish is that we have a campaign devoid of rancor and violence”,he said.