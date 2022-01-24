2023: Younger governor better for A/Ibom – Attah’s former aide

A former aide to ex-Governor Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom, Imo Udo has said a younger candidate will govern the state better if given the chance to emerge as the next governor in 2023.

Udo, a former governorship aspirant in 2011, believed this will lead to a coordinated development in all sectors of the state’s economy.

Udo, who threw the challenge to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in an interview with journalists in Uyo, therefore, called on elderly politicians in the state to take the back seat and allow the youth to run with new ideas and energy.

“My opinion is in sync with the opinion of the majority of people in our polity, that a young person should be given the opportunity to be the president and governor. This is because, at a certain age, you can’t go out to inspect projects. At a certain age, you may not want to cross the river to see what is happening in the other part of the state. There should be age consideration.

“I’m not advocating for a legislation placing restriction on the age of attending any office because that would be discriminating and segregating against someone because of age.

“The issue of age should be allowed to be determined naturally by the people. If someone is aging, he won’t be able to move freely as governor; there are also certain social things that he will not be able to do.

“There are certain economic matters he will feel are wastage on account of his age. Personally, there should be an age that someone would say, ‘I am older than this thing,” Udo said.

Asked whether there were certain aspirants he could endorse among those so far indicating interest in the governorship of Akwa Ibom, Udo said: “With due respect to other contenders, Onofiok Akpan Luke, has the capacity and the wherewithal to govern Akwa Ibom State.”

“You need to listen to him speak about the development of Akwa Ibom State. The young man knows the needs, dreams, and aspirations of the Akwa Ibom people. He can tell you from the beginning of this dispensation of democracy till now how governance has been.

“He can tell you the challenges those governors had and can tell you what needs to be done now to ameliorate whatever deficiencies we have in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, the next phase of development in the state should focus on human capacity development to bring the citizens at par with the existing infrastructural development.

“The duty of the next government will be to bring Akwa Ibom people closer to development and bridge the gap between infrastructure and the people. That is what I expect the next government to do.

“Onofiok Luke is sympathetic to the needs of the people. It is not all about sharing money. It is also about developing policies that will address the challenges people are facing,” Udo said.