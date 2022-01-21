Give priority to rehabilitation of PHCs, Akwa Ibom govt urged

Akwa Ibom government has been urged to give priority attention to the rehabilitation of Primary Healthcare Centres in its drive to make medical services accessible to the people

It has also been advised to consider the health needs of pregnant women, nursing mothers and the elderly as well as children under five years old as equally important.

These were the views of journalists in the state under the aegis of the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council at the end of their meeting in Uyo, the state capital.

In a communique signed by Idongesit Ashameri and Isaiah Eka, chairman and secretary respectively, they also urged politicians across the country to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and the constitution of their political parties as the election year draws close.

The group said, “adherence to the electoral laws would help to check violence and bloodshed that would disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in Akwa Ibom state and the country.”

The union further called on journalists across the country to adhere to the ethics of the profession and not allow themselves to be used by politicians to settle personal scores.

“They urged politicians at both the state and national levels to conduct their political activities in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and Constitution of their respective parties.

Read also: INEC, ONSA to prioritise security of 2023 elections, others

“To ensure that the forthcoming party primaries and the general elections are devoid of violence, bloodshed and unnecessary rancour, that would disrupt the peace that the state currently enjoys.

“The Chapel urged members and all journalists in the state and across the country to strictly adhere to the ethics of the profession, as political activities gathered momentum for the 2023 general elections.

“That journalists should not allow themselves to be used by political office holders/seekers as instruments to settle political scores,” It stated.

The communique also called on contractors handling road projects in Akwa Ibom state to accelerate the pace of the work on their assigned projects before the rains set in.

They urged the contractors to ensure all the projects are completed having been said to have been massively mobilised for the road projects.

“They called on contractors handling road projects in the state to adhere to the directives of the Commissioner for Works that they have been massively mobilised and should move to site during this dry season, as we do not know how long the dry season will last.

“That they should also accelerate their activities to ensure all the roads currently under construction are completed for inauguration before the end of this administration and calls for closer supervision of all ongoing projects to ensure quality projects and timely completion,” it noted.