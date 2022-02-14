2023: Umo Eno widens consultation with stakeholders

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s anointed governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Umo Eno, is intensifying consultations with key stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State.

Eno, who is the current commissioner for lands and water resources in the Emmanuel’s administration, has been meeting with political associations, business community, the media and so far secured the endorsement of his colleagues in the executive council.

Eno’s endorsement by Emmanuel had initially raised dust with many questioning his contributions to the economy of the state. However, the commissioner has been flaunting his entrepreneurship credentials in the hospitality industry where he has made a mark.

Critics of his endorsement have maintained that although the zoning arrangement was meant for the governorship candidate to emerge from the Uyo senatorial district which has nine local government areas, it should have been micro-zoned to a particular federal constituency in the senatorial district.

Many others have, however, not found their argument strong enough to deter Umo Eno from contesting the governorship more so, with the backing of Udom Emmanuel.

At a meeting with the media community in the state, the governorship aspirant once more presented his credentials on entrepreneurship, mentioning the number of employees and what he spends monthly as wages.

“My wage bill every month is over N25 million and there is no month I have not paid that salary. This, I have not done with the government funds. I have not occupied any elective office before in the state. I know how to create jobs, I know how to do business and I know how to manage people,’’ he said.

Apart from a visit to the press centre which is like the official residence of journalists in the state, Eno has also paid a visit to the state House of Assembly, the party office and the state executive council where he came with the same message of coming from the private sector with a view to creating jobs and building on the legacies of his predecessor.

“When I am voted in, I will further the peace and development of Akwa Ibom. I will build on the legacy of Governor Emmanuel by advancing his blueprint in job creation, tourism, agriculture and other sectors of our economy, I believe in the Akwa Ibom story,’’ he told the lawmakers.

His story was no different when he met with chairmen of boards and commissions reiterating his desire to expand the resource base of the state having served as chairman of Ibom Fadama microfinance bank, he said he had been prepared for the task ahead.

When he consulted with the political leader of Eket Senatorial District, Nduese Essien where he was adopted as the sole candidate for the 2023 governorship race, Uno Eno did not disappoint.

The elder statesman and former minister of lands, housing and urban development, said the decision was taken with the agreement of other stakeholders in the area and charged other zones and local government areas to do same in the interest of Akwa Ibom State and for peaceful elections in the state.

Eno is making consultations across the state and presenting his credentials of success in entrepreneurship, other aspirants have yet to launch the kind of engagement embarked upon by him. His promise to bring his private sector experience to bear in governance appears to be resonating well.

Though the elections are expected to hold early next year, it remains to be seen how Umo Eno will be able to translate his message of entrepreneurship into job creation ventures for the millions of jobless youths if he eventually becomes the governor of Akwa Ibom State.