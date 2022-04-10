2023: Tunde Bakare declares for president

Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, on Saturday, declared his ambition to run for president in 2023, saying he remains the best suitable candidate to address Nigeria’s problems.

Bakare said this at the virtual meeting:Unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in diaspora, with the theme: “The portrait of a new Nigeria,” organized by the PTB4Nigeria diaspora group.

He urged Nigerians consider capacity of candidates before choosing in 2023.

The cleric warned that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the South is being set against the North, while Christians are set against Muslims.

He, however, said he remains the rallying point to restore order in the country.

According to him, “The PTB brand is a rallying point for all Nigerians. I have a vision of a new Nigeria and I will play a leading role as we approach the Nigeria of our dreams.”