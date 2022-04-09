2023: Amaechi declares for presidency (VIDEO)
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has declared his intention to contest for president.
Amaechi declared his presidential bid on Saturday at an All Progressives Congress (APC) event in Rivers State.
The Minister said he would contest the party’s presidential ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next president,” he said.
