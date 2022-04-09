BusinessDay

2023: Amaechi declares for presidency (VIDEO)

Rotimi Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has declared his intention to contest for president.

Amaechi declared his presidential bid on Saturday at an All Progressives Congress (APC) event in Rivers State.

The Minister said he would contest the party’s presidential ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next president,” he said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author