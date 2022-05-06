2023: Tinubu bought my nomination form, says Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State has said that the expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for him to run for a second term in office was bought for him by Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Friday through his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile via a tweet.

Quoting Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega tweeted: “Asiwaju Tinubu paid for my second term nomination and expression of interest forms to run for the second term, says Sanwo-Olu”.

Breaking: Asiwaju Tinubu paid for my second term nomination and expression of interest forms to run for second term, says Sanwo-Olu.

This should put to rest the speculations on social media that Tinubu told Sanwo-Olu he should forget about the second term as he had switched his support for a former Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Civil Service, Mustapha Olorunfemi.

There had been speculation that despite the Governor’s Advisory Council of which Tinubu is the leader endorsing Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu had rejected the governor’s passionate plea to be allowed a second term in office.

Meanwhile, a group which calls itself the Ambode Campaign Organisation says it will field an aspirant to slug it out with Sanwo-Olu for the 2023 governorship ticket of the party.

The group has, however, not clarified whether or not its aspirant would be Sanwo-Olu’s predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode who was defeated by the incumbent in the 2019 governorship primary election.