2023: Large number of aspirants good for democracy – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential aspirant and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, has described the increasing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket as good for democracy.

Tinubu, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, late Tuesday night, said “ the more the merrier”.

The APC leader, it was gathered, met with President Buhari at his official residence in the Villa, to pay him the traditional Salah homage.

The APC national leader who was responding to questions after the meeting, especially on his opinion about the increasing number of aspirants on the platform of his party, the APC, said “it is in the best interest of the country”, adding that “it shows that leaders are not abandoning the country”.

“The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria.

The former Lagos state Governor, declared that his ambition is “ all about service, it’s nothing else.

He counseled his co-aspirants to “ think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians”

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that”, he said.

Responding to fears being expressed about the unity of the ruling party , Tinubu expressed confidence that the party would remain intact and united , even after its presidential primary, pointing out that President Buhari had shown that he is in support of a transparent democratic process.

“We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.

“The President has shown a great example of leadership, giving us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people”, Tinubu said.

He, however, used the opportunity to congratulate the President for the successful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations across Nigeria, as well as his genuine efforts at confronting the challenges bedeviling the country for a sustainable future.

“President has shown a great example of leadership. He’s been very honest and forthright with Nigerians. Yes, we’ll continue to be challenged within this short period of time, but it’s left for us, the followers, to help, to be ready, to persevere and give hope to the populace and yes, we can do it. We will do it”, he said.