2023: Southern presidency sacrosanct — Yoruba Ronu

A socio-political organisation, the Yoruba Ronu Group, has cautioned those politicians promoting the concept of ‘northern presidency’ to stop at it or be viewed as marauders with incendiary comments, deliberately, to escalate the present security challenges in the country and seek to further polarise the country for more troubles than the ones on our hands at present.

Chairman of the group, Diran Iyantan, said the Nigerian political elites are deliberately promoting disunity as political weapon. This, he opined, is a dangerous trend capable of creating unending crisis in the country.

Iyantan, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Akure, the Ondo state capital through the Director of Communications of the group, Steve Bayode, however said “southern presidency’, this time around, in 2023, should be considered sacrosanct to the continual unity of the nation.”

According to him, “acts like that, clearly, demonstrates negative imagery of the country and is capable of misleading the country on a journey of departure from its present station of peace and prosperity.

“Politicians, during this season elections, must focus on those positive areas pertinent to uniting us as a nation. Everyone must ensure that what is passed across to the public are materials that enhance national peace, unity and development in view of the critical time the country is passing through at present.

“Favourable unifying comments are what should be promoted in the media to ensure that tensions are not further exacerbated.”

Iyantan, who also urged politicians to observe decorum during campaign activities said “the rank and file of our political class must shun acts capable of promoting disunity. We must ensure that words said by us are those that project cohesion, but not chaos. We must express our love for this country rather than emphasise on tribal and religious differences and generative of wrong belief in deluding a section of the country to appear superior to others.

“The only major factor to the sustenance of unity in the country is continual rotational presidency. The falsehood preached around that the ‘southern candidates do not have the numerical strength to win an election’ must be jettisoned for the unity of our dear motherland.

“The PDP’s ploy to not, officially, zone the presidency to the Southern part of the country would, eventually, boomerang. Any southern candidates fielded by any political party will be massively voted for by the southerners to emerge as the next president.

“However, for the sake of equity, fairness and justice, we must, in earnest, right the wrong ahead of such occurrences.”