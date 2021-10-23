2023: Pressure mounts on Tinubu to declare for presidency

Pressure is gradually being mounted on the former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to publicly declare his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2023.

While there are permutations in the political space that Tinubu is eyeing the APC presidential ticket to take over the mantle from President Muhamadu Buhari, he is yet to openly throw the hat into the ring.

But, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), an umbrella organisation, housing an amalgam of sibling groups has asked the third republic Senator to respond to the clamour by declaring his intention to contest for the President of Nigeria.

Leaders of the group bared their minds at the inauguration of TSG State Steering Committees and unveiling of its Insignia in Abuja on Saturday.

In his address, TSG Director-General, Umar Mohammed called on Tinubu to avail the nation of his enormous wealth of experience, outstanding and visionary leadership qualities, to contest the 2023 Presidential Election.

Mohammed said the inspiration to call on the APC chieftain is further derived from the tremendous impact the Tinubu phenomenon has created on the socio-political landscape of the nation.

“We have reflected deeply on the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a man with the attributes of hard work, extensive vision, rich experience and striking intelligence, networks of vital contacts, sense of equity, justice and fairness with high regard for the rule of law.

“Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the Country. We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation.

“We have no doubt that he has the capacity and the political will to institute a new concept of governance and a new agenda of sustainable development, to provide effective leadership, capable of providing solutions to the numerous challenges confronting the nation.

“The kind of leadership Tmubu provided as Governor of Lagos State, that was responsible for the bold imprint on the development index of the state in his time was remarkably impactful. The enduring pillars of massive socioeconomic Infrastructures and lasting institutions he bequeathed as legacies which adorn the landscape of the state have remained a phenomenal watershed and a lasting cornerstone of the socioeconomic foundation for sustainable development on which Lagos State stands at the moment,” he stated.

In a keynote address titled: ‘Run, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’, member of House of Representatives for Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State said to secure the votes of the majority in 2023, APC must present a candidate who knows where the shoe pinches the average Nigerian.

Faleke said such a candidate is the Asiwaju of Lagos who as the governor of the most difficult, most complex state in Nigeria put smiles on the faces of the poor by convincing the rich to join the government to chase poverty from the streets.

“That man is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos, Lagos State. The Jagaban of Borgu, Niger State, the Eze-obaIu-dike ngu of Oko, Anambra State. He is already our national leader. By practice, when the issue of raising a Presidential Candidate is on the burner, such a personality should be given the right of first refusal.

“Asiwaju ran a government that was very conscious of its responsibility to the people and environment. To provide clean electricity for industries, he introduced the first independent power project in Nigeria. Today, it contributes to the energy needs of Lagos. From a city about to fall apart in 2000, Lagos is today the most sustainable, resilient and developing city-state in Africa.

“We have discovered this wonderful personality. Who else compares with this colossal bundle of talent and tact? Who else has sacrificed a party comfortably in control of the western region to form a national party of progressives? Who else has co-founded a party yet contented with the symbolic role of a national leader? Who else has supported the emergence of presidents across African countries yet takes interest in local politics at the ward level?

“Therefore, on behalf of the millions of supporters of Tmubu Support Group, we are calling on our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tmubu to formally announce his presidential aspiration.”