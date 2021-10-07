2023: Sanwo-Olu launches pro-Tinubu campaign in Lagos

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday launched the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a group championing the ambition of Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s next president.

Sanwo-Olu, flagging off the sensitisation campaign in Ikekja, said Tinubu remains a rallying figure and beacon for progressive leadership.

The governor deployed full political machinery in the state to host the carnival-like event, accompanied by all members of the state executive council, House of Assembly, and chairman of local government areas.

Declaring his support for the group, Sanwo-Olu said SWAGA was formed based on the belief in Tinubu’s vision and political philosophy that prioritise development of human capital and economy.

Sanwo-Olu described the national leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, as a “core political thinker” of the contemporary generation, noting that Tinubu’s constituency in progressive politics stood him out as a beacon and rallying figure capable of delivering directional leadership to the country in the next dispensation.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu’s story has been a legend in vision, passion and action. These three values stand him out among his contemporaries in national politics today. It is no wonder the man stretches his arm of fellowship beyond Lagos, the state he led for eight years as a Governor and in which he bequeathed the legacy we are building on. He is nationalist in thinking and progressive in action.

“The SWAGA we are launching in Lagos today is a demonstration of Tinubu’s enduring political principles and strong vision. Those behind the movement took the three values and pushed them with passion. What we are witnessing today is the action from the vision and passion; this is what SWAGA represents. By the grace of God, we will drive this agenda to a logical end and we will all witness the inauguration of our political icon come 2023.”

Also speaking at the event, Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos, said Tinubu personifies the progress the Nigerians had been yearning for, drumming support for the APC national leader.

“If we want true progress, employment, security and development, we all know who is capable of creating these opportunities for us. He is Asiwaju,” Hamzat said.

Leader of the group, Dayo Adeyeye said Lagos was the last state to be visited since the movement started last December, noting that all political and traditional rulers across the Southwest were in tune with the agenda being pushed by the group.

Before the formal launch in Lagos, the Ekiti-born ex-lawmaker said the group met over 80 traditional rulers in the state to establish SWAGA as a grassroots movement.