2023: Ohuabunwa parleys Abia PDP on presidential ambition

Convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has taken his quest to contest the presidency in 2023 a notch higher following his recent interaction with chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

Ohuabunwa at the party’s Secretariat in Umuahia, and conscious that charity begins at home, held talks with members of the State Working Committee and the State Executive Committee, in a deft move described as ‘political alignment’.

Those privy to the meeting said the presidential hopeful shared with his home chapter, his vision to transform Nigeria to a first world country, and his aspiration to contest the presidency during the 2023 general elections.

BusinessDay gathered that Ohuabunwa’s message was well received by the party stalwarts, who encouraged him, while also extolling his personal qualities as a “sellable candidate.”

The party’s top wigs, it was also learned, confirmed that Ohuabunwa is the first, and so far the only aspirant, who has notified them of his ambition.

On that basis, the party leaders resolved to give Ohuabunwa – President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) – the support he deserves.

Ohuabunwa had declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2023, promising to cure Nigeria of despondency by implementing the policies articulated through the NNG.

Interestingly with the NNG, Ohuabunwa has amassed an unprecedented followership cutting across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so much that he is being courted across political divide.

On a regular basis, he gets invited from different parts of the country to share his vision for Nigeria amid large audience.

At every turn, his message resonates hope among the citizens from all walks of life, hence he is continually being encouraged to vie for the highest office.