2023: LG autonomy, free education top Jandor’s campaign promises

Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has promised that his administration would give autonomy to local governments across Lagos State and also give free compulsory primary and secondary education if voted into power next year.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate stated this Wednesday, during the kickoff of his gubernatorial campaign tour of Alimosho local government area.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur is the main challenger to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 2023 election.

Jandor, said if elected his administration would ensure that funds accruing to councils across Lagos was not tampered with, adding that there would be mechanism that would monitor judicious use of councils funds for projects that would benefits the people of the council.

He lamented the deplorable state of infrastructural across councils areas across Lagos State, saying that it was an indication of the failure of the Sanwo-Olu’s led administration in the state.

“We would run a government that is responsive and accountable to the people of Lagos State.

We would make sure that the roads are motorable.

“My administration would give autonomy to the councils, any amount given to them we would ensure it is judiciously spend in executing projects for the people in the council.

“This is part the reasons why I am doing wards tour of the state to see what the people need, I want to go everywhere across Lagos”, Jandor said.

During his campaign tour of Alimosho, Jandor received endorsement from political leaders, artisan groups and religious leaders in the council.

Receiving the PDP candidate, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council Akowojo, Owoeye Taiwo lamented that despite the huge voting population of the people in the Alimosho, successive administrations in the state had not done much for the council, adding that several parts of the state lacks basic amenities and had been neglected.

Read also: Flooding: Suspend campaigns, Peter Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku others

He added that the people were tired of failed promises by political leaders, while advising the PDP candidate to keep to his campaign promises if elected into office after the gubernatorial election in 2023.

The PDP candidate also received endorsement from the tailoring association in another part of the council in Shasha during his campaign visit.

Hakeem Kolade, chairman of the association in the council pledged that the group would work assiduously towards the electoral victory of the PDP candidate in the gubernatorial.

Kolade noted that it was time for Lagos State to have a governor that would have all spectrum of the people at heart, adding that the people are tired of the APC administration in Lagos.

“We are tired of APC, that is why when you see our members a lot of them are suffering, the country is becoming more difficult everyday.

“Nothing have changed in the last eight years, rather we are finding it difficult to survive. We would come out and vote for you next year and we are asking all our members to do same”, Kolade said.

Responding, the PDP candidate said if elected his administration would work for the overall interest of Lagosian, promising that he would give compulsory education from primary to secondary school with free school uniforms.

According to him, “I would make sure that I give free education from Primary to secondary, with free uniforms.

“If elected my government would be our government, it remains in our hands and we have only eight years that day to decide”.

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate also received endorsement from non-Yoruba speaking indigenes in the council, and several political leaders after he visited their wards.

The PDP candidate and his campaign team will spend three days touring major wards in the council.