Flooding: Suspend campaigns, Peter Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku others

Amid the current devastating floods across several states in Nigeria, Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for the 2023 general election has called on political parties to halt their campaigns, saying there should be concerted efforts among the political class towards checking the floods.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Obi said he was halting his presidential campaign to call attention to the devastating floods, noting that if candidates across political parties can buy expensive Presidential forms, they should be able to take action to help the victims of the flooding.

“I personally stopped, and I told my people, No more campaigns until we are able to visit some of the flood sites,…I’m calling on other presidential candidates to also stop. If we can buy forms for millions of Naira, we should be able to do something”, Obi said.

Read also: Floods raise questions over Nigeria’s ecological fund

According to reports, the death toll from the flood, the worst Nigeria has seen in a decade has passed 600, the humanitarian affairs ministry tweeted on Sunday.

The ministry said more than 2 million people have been affected by flooding that has spread across Nigeria’s Southern states.

More than 200,000 homes have been completely or partially damaged.

Management Agency had warned of catastrophic flooding for states located along the courses of the Niger and Benue rivers, noting that three of Nigeria’s overfilled reservoirs were expected to overflow. NEMA said the release of excess water from a dam in neighbouring Cameroon had contributed to the flooding.