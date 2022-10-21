2023: I will provide enabling environment for businesses in Lagos – Jandor

Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State has promised that if elected his administration would remove unpopular policies and bottlenecks that are hindering the growth of businesses in the state.

Jandor Stated this Thursday night during a visit to seek the support of business owners, non-indigenes and traditional leaders to emerge the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Jandor and his running mate, Funke Akindele on Wednesday, flagged off a three-day campaign in the Alimosho Local Government area, touring various wards and markets.

While Adediran had continued to hold meetings with critical community stakeholders and groups in the area, Akindele had been touring various markets in the same local government area to seek their support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP candidate, in an interactive session with the non- indigenes, business owners, trade groups and traditional chiefs in Egbe-Idimu area of Alimosho, promised to safeguard businesses and make Lagos liveable for all.

Calling for partnership, Jandor said that his team was ready to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive without closing down any or carrying out anti-people policies.

According to him, non indigenes have contributed immensely towards the development of the state and they will be involved in his administration.

“If we don’t do anything, nothing will change in Lagos than what residents have experienced in the last 23 years of democracy. If God grants me this power, it is for you the people, not me.

Read also: Lagos PDP’s Funke Akindele campaigns in Alimosho

“Some of us know your contributions to the state economy in Ladipo and Alaba International Markets and others. Partner with us, and I will create an enabling environment for all of you to do your business.

“We will make Lagos liveable and work for you. We want to create a Lagos that works for all. You are not asking for much. We want to make Lagos resources work for all.

“For us to have been on this journey for seven years, rest assured that I am ready, give me a chance,” Jandor said.

The candidate said that his team had decided to go through various wards to campaign in Alimosho to see for ourselves what people were going through, saying, “I never knew we had bad roads like these in Alimosho.”

Earlier at the session, Emeka Agagwo, a stakeholder in Ladipo Market and leader of non-indigene communities assured the candidate of total support.

Agagwo said: “We are voting Jandor because of his intelligence. We are sure Jandor will fulfill all his promises.”

Also speaking, Isibor Wilfred, the Chairman, Akindele-Coker Landlords Association in the area, said: “We have to support this candidate because he is young, articulate and forthright.

“I have watched his interviews, I don’t know him from Adam but I see a good governor in him. I counsel him to be focused and not to be distracted by anything.”

In her remarks, Akindele told the traders that their only goal of seeking mandate was to serve the people, saying “We will make you happy. We will do it well.”

In another interactive session with the Lagos State Planks and Building Materials Market Association (LSPBMMA), Adediran, who also sought members’ partnership, promised to run a government for the masses.

“We are going to provide free and compulsory education with free school uniforms. I will partner with you and engage you in school infrastructural development.

“I will buy planks and other building materials from you also in my housing projects.

“We will put money in your pockets when we engage you and you will know that you have a government. I cannot promise you what I won’t do. Whatever I promise you here today, I will do the same,” he said.

He said that he left APC because the party had not made the state resources reflect in the society and lives of the people.

“The two of us, some people refer to as unserious, will flush APC out of Lagos State,” he said.

Jandor, who said that his administration would not neglect the association and other business owners in the state, promised not to dash the hope of anyone.

Earlier, Sunday Adeogun, Zonal Chairman of the association, called for ease and freedom to do business in Lago, saying that the association had been disappointed repeatedly by politicians.