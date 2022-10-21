Lagos PDP’s Funke Akindele campaigns in Alimosho

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele, visited Alimosho, Lagos State on Thursday to canvass for votes.

She shared pictures from the rally on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Akindele captioned the photos from the campaign stop, “Alimosho was agog today as we took the PDP campaign tour to our people in that territory. I was so delighted to see how excited the people of Alimosho are for a positive change. We crave your indulgence, please give Jandor and me this chance of handling the affairs of Lagos State and we promise we will make you all proud.”