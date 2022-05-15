2023 elections will be a defining moment for Nigeria – Saraki

Bukola Saraki, former Senate president, has urged Nigerians to use track records of aspirants to decide on who they elect because the forthcoming general elections will shape the country’s future.

Saraki, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Africa’s largest economy needs a courageous and experienced person who knows about governance and what is required to fix the country as it cannot afford to witness further retrogression.

Addressing Edo State PDP delegates at the weekend in Benin City, he said with his wealth of experiences as a former governor and legislative member, he has what it takes to unite and restructure Nigeria.

The former Kwara State governor, who appealed to delegates to support his presidential bid, said if elected as president, he would diversify the country away from crude oil and invest in gas, agriculture, health as well as use technology to address the rising attacks by bandits and kidnappers.

“This 2023 election is going to be a defining moment for this country. It is an election that we can’t afford to put anybody in. We need someone with the capacity, leadership skills and courage to make decisions.

“In this world, there are four types of nations, there are strong nations, weak nations, failing nations, and failed nations. In 2015, we were defined as a weak nation, but now we are moving towards a failing nation.

“We cannot continue like this. Only a strong Nigerian an restructure the country. If elected, I will end the subsidy. On constitutional review, I have the experience; for four years, there is nothing the executive did not do to remove me because we stood for the integrity of Nigeria.

“I am a Nigerian for all Nigerians. I will not have a nepotic government. I am the bridge between the north and south and I will unify the country, and we must bring back lost glory to Nigeria.

Anthony Aziegbemi, the Edo State PDP chairman, said Nigeria needs a fearless ruler, noting that Saraki has the attributes to preside over the affairs of the country.