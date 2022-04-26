2023 Elections: David Mark heads PDP Presidential screening committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed former Senate President, David Mark Chairman of the 10 member Committees to Screen and the Presidential aspirants.

Other members of the committee include Celestine Omehia, Mike Ahamba and former Governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko.

In a statement signed late Monday night by the Party’s National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, the party also named the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as Chairman of the 26 member appeal committee.

The party also released names of other Chairmen and members of the screening and appeal committees for all the contestants for the State Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly and Governorship elections

“In line with the PDP 2022 Guidelines for party primaries, the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP, has appointed the following party members to screen all aspirants for State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential Elections”

According to the statement, all the screenings for State House of Assembly and National Assembly will be held at their various stats capitals, except that of Anambra state which is scheduled to hold at the party’s national headquarters, Abuja.

The party stated that all Governorship screenings will take place at the party’s zonal offices across the nation, except those of the North west which has also been moved to Abuja for security reasons.

Read also: ‘Zoning will jeopardise Abia PDP chances in 2023’

The screening of all Presidential aspirants is however expected to hold at the party’s Legacy House offices in Maitama, Abuja.

The party also announced that the screening of aspirants for the various elections will commence with that of the State House of Assembly and National Assembly, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022,

This is as the Governorship is fixed for Thursday, April 28, 2022

while the Presidential screening will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022

Appeals on all screening exercise will hold on Monday, May 2, 2022

Under the updated timetable, the 3-man Ad Hoc Ward Congress was fixed for Saturday, April 30, 2022 while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses will now hold on Thursday, May 5, 2022