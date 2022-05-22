2023: Deception, lies, subterfuge as instruments of politics

The issue of zoning started early in the day to show signs of problem from the very highest echelon of politicians who somehow began to pull back from the policies and constitutions of their parties on the subject matter.

When the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) began a campaign for power shift to the South in 2023, without being specific on where in the south the pendulum should swing to, many people read some insincere motives.

The governors had their individual personal agenda and interest of certain groups and persons within the south.

Up till recently when they reiterated the call for power shift to the south, they were still not able to categorically say what part of the south should have the power.

What has emerged is that the governors were tactically campaigning for the slot to come to their zone, with a few curious cases of some governors of some zones campaigning and working for the power shift to another zone other than theirs, for ulterior motives.

In the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where the clamour and expectations had been that power would shift to the South East in line with its policy and constitution since 1998, the party continued to play the monkey on the issue till recently when it came out openly to say the slot is open for contest.

When weeks ago the Zoning Committee chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State rounded off its assignment and actually recommended an open contest, the media had gone to town with the report. But Ortom denied and was still giving false hope that the PDP was going to adopt zoning in line with its constitution.

It was expected that having produced in October last year, its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu from Benue State, North Central, the PDP would zone its presidential ticket to the South.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the other hand, started early in the day to give the impression that its candidate would come from the South.

Some names were bandied about as the likely anointed candidates by President Muhammadu Buhari who had declared that he was keeping the name close to his chest.

This informed the rush with which many politicians of the Southern origin threw their hat into the ring, with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the party, leading the pack.

The thinking that the slot was going to the south was also strengthened by the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State, North Central.

Sometime last week, reports had it that it would appear that the PDP had decided to settle for Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, and the APC, Ahmed Lawan, current Senate president.

Now, while the South East is clamouring for the power to come to the zone, some northern elements are saying that the north had not occupied the presidential seat as the south has done.

Although Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State governor is of the PDP and is also conversant with the party’s constitution on zoning, he is looking at the issue from a very micro angle, arriving at a conclusion that the PDP had no reason zoning to the South since the North, according to him, has only sat on the driver’s seat for two years- the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

But the people of the South East, who make their case on the principle of equity, fairness and justice, said that the zone had not had the opportunity of occupying the seat for even one hour and should be accorded that right as part and parcel of the entity called Nigeria.

George Obiozor, president-general of Ohanaeze, pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, had urged the PDP to adhere to its own constitution as specified in Article 7 (2) (c) of the PDP Constitution, stating: “In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.”

Obiozor wondered the rationale behind the party jettisoning the zoning arrangement at this time when a northerner would be completing eight years in office.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterates the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E K Clark that any party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South. It is therefore, curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for a fresh air.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP glomourises inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nation-building should be checkmated. One of the roles of a political party in a democracy is nation-building and for the PDP to shirk its responsibilities is an unfortunate path to Golgotha.

“Let it be known that it runs contrary to the indomitable Igbo spirit to swallow any form of indignity, disdain or condescension from anybody or group. It is therefore highly inconceivable that the Igbo will validate a party or group that runs roughshod over its sensibilities,” he said.

Emeka Wogu, a former Labour and Productivity minister, was quoted as saying that, “Whereas the North is busy strategising on how to retain the presidency, our southern politicians are fighting and de-marketing each other with the belief that they would be made the anointed candidate of their parties. So far, the body language of both the president and our brothers from the north does not show that they are willing and ready to let go the presidency and the earlier we realise this the better for us.”

In 2020, Governor Dave Umahi had dumped the PDP, pointing out that the party had no regard for the South East that had stuck to it since 1998.

He said: “There are a lot of qualified persons from South-East. Some people say I was promised lots of things by the APC, there was no such discussion. APC never promised me any position; they never promised South-East any position.

“However, I offered this movement as a protest to injustice being done to South-East by the PDP. Since 1999, the South-East has supported the PDP. At a time the five states were all PDP. One of the founding members of the PDP was from South-East, the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme.

“It is absurd that since 1999 going to 2023, the South-East will never be considered to run for presidency under the PDP. And this is my position and will continue to be my position. It had nothing to do with me or my ambition.”

Felix Morka, national publicity secretary of the APC, however, told journalists that: “There is no such decision made by the National Working Committee (NWC).”

Reacting to the report on Lawan being the “anointed”, The Tinubu Media Team (TMT) took exception to that, saying that the APC had no reason to zone its presidency to the north in 2023 after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

The group claimed that the constitution makes it impossible for the North to win an election without the support from the South and vice versa.

Mohammed Doka, the group’s coordinator, gave the reaction Wednesday last week during a press conference in Abuja, while reacting to a media report that the leadership of the APC was working towards zoning its presidential ticket to the North-East, with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan likely to emerge as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.