2023: BVAS, collection of PVCs solution to rigging – Jibrin

Walid Jibrin, the chairman, Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa State, says the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is the only solution to election rigging in the coming elections.

The former BoT chairman of the PDP stated this during the party’s zonal rally in Akwanga, the headquarters of the Akwanga Local Government of the state.

He reminded electorates of the need to get their PVCs, saying, it’s the only sure way for a credible election, that will bring in the needed leaders to power.

He said BVAS would curtail electoral fraud in the general elections which would make the vote of every electorate count.

The chairman therefore urged the electorate to vote Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president, David Ombugadu as governor of Nasarawa State and all other PDP candidates in the elections.

He said, Atiku is the only person that would rescue Nigeria from its present numerous challenges.

“A vote for Atiku/Okowa will rescue Nigeria from its present challenges and a vote for Ombugadu/Ohinoyi will bring speedy development across the state.

“A vote for all of our PDP candidates will enable all of us to enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy,” he said.

Labaran Maku, the director-general of Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa state, described Nasarawa North as a home of PDP while assuring that the zone will deliver Atiku, Ombugadu and all other PDP candidates come 2023.

The former Minister of Information, who hails from the zone, said that the PDP government would tackle insecurity and promote peace in the state and country at large, if voted.

The director-general also urged those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) to do so in order to vote out the APC government at the national and state levels.

PDP stalwarts in the state, Mike, Abdul, Suleiman Adoke and Mohammed Jafar, also said that the BVAS would kick out the APC government in 2023.

They assured PDP of massive votes in the state, saying the zone is an enclave of PDP in the state.

Francis Orogu, the state PDP chairman, while presenting party flags to candidates of the party in the zone, said that, PDP would tackle insecurity and improve on the standard of living of the people of the state, if given the mandate.

“The time has come to change APC; it is high time to show APC the way out of power because APC has failed and is still failing us.

“Many have gone because of insecurity, hunger and poverty. It is time to tell APC good bye,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, promised to prioritise security, health, water, education and other infrastructure, if elected governor.

Ombugadu urged the electorate to have confidence in PDP, pledging that the party will not fail the people.

The PDP governorship flag bearer also promised to prioritise women and youths empowerment.