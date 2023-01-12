Jandor promises empowerment across Lagos

Olajide Adediran, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State has promised that his administration would set up empowerment schemes across the five senatorial zones in the state to tackle poverty and unemployment if elected.

Jandor also promised free and qualitative education across the state to check the rising number of out-of-school children in Lagos.

The PDP governorship candidate stated this on Wednesday during a meeting with non-Yoruba-speaking people in Owode Rabaca Ibese in Ward C4 Ikorodu.

The visit continued his campaign tour alongside his running mate, Funke Akindele across wards in the local government area.

Jandor noted that his administration would treat every resident of the state equally, stressing that he would stop the harassment of non-indigenes across markets in the state.

According to Jandor, “We would set up empowerment centres across the state for women and people who are unemployed through this we can fight poverty. Technology innovation hubs where youths would be trained and empowered with resources would be set up across the five divisions in the state.

My government would introduce free and compulsory education in Lagos State to check the over two million out-of-school children in Lagos State.

“When we resume we can see how many of them we can take out of the streets and engage the private schools to take them and we give them tax subsidies.

“The one we have in our schools, we would give them free uniforms and the tailors would be our people at grassroots”.

Earlier the chairman of the non-Yoruba speaking people forum in the ward, Joseph Nwankwo complained about the lack of government presence in several communities in the council.

He said the Yoruba non-speaking people in the council had been abandoned by previous administrations in the state despite their overwhelming support for them.

Nwankwo promised they would support and work for the victory of all PDP’s candidates in the general election while advising Jandor not to go against his promises when elected.

“We have been supporting PDP for years even since 1999, but there is nothing to show for it.

The people of this area are abandoned, it is only when they need our votes that they come.

“Most of our men don’t have jobs, we don’t get empowerment opportunities and other benefits given to other people. Don’t disappoint us when you are elected especially

Also speaking In a meeting with non-Yoruba speaking people in Igbogbo ward C1 in Ikorodu, Jandor promised to run a mass-friendly government that would not discriminate against any group of people in the state.

The governorship candidate equally promised to empower Lagosians, fight poverty by making policies that would aid the growth of businesses.

“See me and my deputy the reason why I decided to embark on this journey is because of women and children. As a farmer, I would give you money to buy crops so you empower yourself.

“For children, we would give them attention from the cradle, we would take care of them. I would run a mass-friendly government when elected.

“When they come and share posters, tell them, let him come and see you by himself. Jandor has come to see you. I can promise you we would govern the state with the fear of God”, Jandor said.