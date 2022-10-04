2023: Atiku begins campaign in Ogun

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday mocked Bola Tinubu, a rival presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for riding a stationary gymnastic bicycle to denounce his ill health rumour, saying he remains the healthiest candidate with candour and agility to salvage the country from the multifaceted socio-economic and political challenges being faced.

Atiku, who flagged off the presidential campaign for the PDP in Abeokuta in company with Boni Haruna, former governor of Adamawa State; Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger State and Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano State, declared that the ruling APC and President Muhammadu Buhari had plunged the country into the abyss of debts and needed someone like Atiku to rescue the economy and ensure security for all and sundry.

Represented at the rally by Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger state, Atiku Abubakar boasted that he remains the only presidential candidate that could unify a multiplicity of ethnic groups in Nigeria and help salvage the poor Nigerian economy with a view to resuscitating the economy and repaying the

He said: “At the moment we are here to declare Atiku Abubakar campaign. You are aware that Nigeria has never been divided like this before. There is need for unity, that is why he is called unifier, because he is a man that can bring unity. Only Atiku presidency can rescue us from security challenges. Only Atiku presidency can restructure Nigeria. There must be a state police to protect Nigeria.

“On the economy, there is extreme poverty in the land, therefore, members of PDP and fellow Nigerians in February 2023, let us elect Atiku Abubakar. Only Atiku presidency can wake up our education and economy.

“Our University students have been at home for eight months, our elementary schools have been shut, over 20 million children are out of school, we have become poverty capital of the world. As you are aware Atiku is the healthiest presidential candidate in the country. Atiku is ready to rescue and develop Nigeria.”

Earlier, Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano State, urged Nigerians and party members to use their PVC to vote out APC in all the categories of poll during the 2023 general elections, explaining that the PVC is the only political weapon that can be used to remove APC and install PDP as the ruling party.

“Confirm the ownership of your PVC. It is the weapon to change the change (APC) in Nigeria and by the grace of God, with your hard work and commitment success will come to PDP”, he declared.

At another political campaign in another city in Ogun state by the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed the wellness and capacity of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the best presidential candidate among all the candidates as the former Lagos state governor is said to possess what other candidates don’t have that qualifies them to lead the country.

Speaking in Sagamu, another Ogun state city, Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, described Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), as the most qualified candidate among all that are vying for the top most political job in the country.

Daniel, who is the APC candidate vying for Ogun East Senatorial District Seat, stated at the empowerment programme organized by the Gateway Front Foundation and Gateway Movement, that Tinubu is a political grand master of development, who knows what it takes to make the country great again.

While attributing the successes recorded in his Administration as Ogun state governor to Tinubu, Daniel declared that “majority of the projects he executed during his 8-year tenure was influenced by Tinubu”.

Daniel said majority of the projects he executed during his tenure as the Ogun State’s helms man were influenced by Tinubu and still standing the test of time in the Gateway State, saying despite the campaign of calumnies against the person and personality of Tinubu can not stand as the APC Presidential candidate is “eminently qualified” and he is best among them.

“When we came onboard in 2003, we said Ogun state was a land we called a “sleeping giant” and we said our mission was to wake up that sleeping giant. Let me confess that a lot of those things that I came to implement in the state was because of my relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You know what we did, it is not only in Ogun East that we worked, we worked in Ogun West and you saw them, also, we worked in Ogun Central, but there are certain things that God enabled us to commence in Ogun State, one of them is the international airport”.

“I agree that a lot people who are now trying to be president are very qualified, but Tinubu is our own”, Daniel said.