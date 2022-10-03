Calabar locked down as “Obidient” rally takes center stage

Thousands of Calabar residents Monday joined other Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi supporters to hold their “Obidient” rally. Calabar, the Cross River State capital joined in the rally, which has become not only a movement to support Obi, but a movement by the Nigerian youths to seek a change towards the general election in 2023.

The Calabar rally forced businesses to close down as many joined in the carnival-like event.

“Obi is the solution to turn the country towards the path of prosperity and security,” Ufiot, a 25-year-old undergraduate from the University of Calabar, said as he joined the thousands to show support for the former governor of Anambra State.

The rally attendees chanted ‘Enough is Enough’ to the era of vote-buying while also urging Obi’s supporters across the country to vote in large numbers in 2023.

The Cross River rally follows similar rallies that were held in various parts of the country and London.