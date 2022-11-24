2023: APC doubts feasibility of electronic transmission of results

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed worry over the electronic transmission of election results from polling units at the 2023 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is resolute that it will deploy the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) for the real-time upload of polling unit results in next year’s polls.

But, Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman while addressing a Commonwealth delegation for the 2023 elections to Nigeria in Abuja insisted that INEC must assure the ruling party of its 100% for the process.

He said: “Our concern is how ready are we to deploy some of these technologies as regards transmission because we are taking a major step in transmitting election results in real-time.

“To transmit results, every part of the nation Nigeria, I’m not sure that the network covers it. I know that even in parts of Abuja there is no network and we have from now till February when in substantial parts of the country there is no electricity.

“INEC must assure us 100 percent that as at when due in transmitting results they are ready because they spoke about recharging batteries but we had in previous elections when it says it can’t recharge.”

In the same vein, Suleiman Argungu, the APC national organizing secretary expressed doubt over the workability of electronic transmission due to network issues.

He said: “As a rider to what the national chairman just said about INEC transmitting results directly during the coming election, apart from the issue of electricity that is unstable, a lot of the villages and communities bordering other countries for instance my state Kebbi that is bordering two nations.

“During the previous elections the network of Nigeria for all the networks, Glo, MTN, Airtel you can’t get them. If you want to get them you have to use the number of the other countries to reach them. So, during election I don’t see how transmission of result will work. I see it coming.”

Earlier, Lindiwe Maleleka, leader of the delegation and political adviser, Commonwealth secretariat said they were on a pre-election assessment mission to meet with all major stakeholders involved in the process.

“We have interacted with civil society organisations, political parties, senior government officials and media representatives as well. It is an opportunity to understand the preparation for the election irrespective of what status.

“Based on these perspectives, we will submit a report to the commonwealth secretary general who will then decide to deploy observers for the election on behalf of the Commonwealth secretariat. This is why we are here to interact with you, tap your perspective and the preparation for the election”

Maleleka said.

The leader of the delegation acknowledged the reforms that have been introduced in the lead up to the election such as the Electoral Act, 2022, and the new technologies introduced and tested in the Osun and Ekiti governorship polls.

“We want to get your views about the new reforms in the build-up to the next general elections because we are aware it will be rolled out for the election in February. Number two, what is your own preparation as a party?

“The primaries have already taken place and specifically in the Commonwealth we talk about political leadership being inclusive of women, youths and people with disabilities in the build-up to the election,” Maleleka added.