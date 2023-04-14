Whole wheat meal for nutritional goodness

When in September 2014 Golden Vita Whole Wheat Meal was introduced into the vibrant Nigerian food market by Flour Mills of Nigeria, FMN, arguably one of the pioneers and pacesetters in the sub- sector, the decision was hailed as that of a company that truly knows its onions.

That came at an auspicious time when whole wheat meal was ranked amongst the World’s Healthiest Foods. The pertinent reason is because it offers the discerning consumers a wide range of nutritional benefits that would make those ignorant lose out in their food choices.

From the nutritional perspective, whole wheat meal contains magical minerals such as iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, phosphorus and magnesium. Others include selenium, copper and potassium.

Considered in specific terms according to the National Institute of Health and Harvard University, iron is a mineral that the body needs for growth and development. Your body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles. Your body also needs iron to make some hormones.

On its part, calcium is needed for muscles to move and for nerves to carry messages between your brain and every part of your body. Calcium also helps blood vessels move blood throughout your body and helps release hormones that affect many functions in your body.

As for zinc, it is a major player in the creation of DNA, growth of cells, building proteins, healing damaged tissue, and supporting a healthy immune system. Because it helps cells to grow and multiply, adequate zinc is required during times of rapid growth, such as childhood, adolescence, and state of pregnancy.

Through the action of these enzymes, manganese is involved in amino acid, cholesterol, glucose, and carbohydrate metabolism. It is also reactive for oxygen species scavenging; bone formation; reproduction; and immune response.

Manganese also plays a role in blood clotting and hemostasis in conjunction with vitamin K.

The main function of phosphorus is in the formation of bones and teeth. It plays an important role in how the body uses carbohydrates and fats. It is also needed for the body to make protein for the growth, maintenance, and repair of cells and tissues.

When it comes to magnesium, it is a nutrient that the body needs to stay healthy. Magnesium is important for many processes in the body, including regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure and making protein, bone, and DNA.

Selenium comes in as an essential component of various enzymes and proteins, called seleno-proteins. They help to make DNA and protect against cell damage and infections. These proteins are also involved in reproduction and the metabolism of thyroid hormones.

Copper, on its part works with iron to help the body form red blood cells. It also helps keep the blood vessels, nerves, immune system, and bones healthy. Copper also aids in iron absorption.

Potassium is found naturally in many foods and as a supplement. Its main nutritional role in the body is to help maintain normal levels of fluid inside our cells. Sodium, its counterpart, maintains normal fluid levels outside of cells. Potassium also helps muscles to contract and supports normal blood pressure.

In addition to the minerals, as listed, whole wheat meal possesses Vitamins B6, C, and K. It is also rich in niacin, thiamin, folate, riboflavin and pantothenic acid. It is fortified with Vitamin A in compliance with NAFDAC regulation.

With regards to calorific content, since it is made from 100% whole wheat which

As reflected by Healthy Eating Magazine, eating the whole wheat meal would enhance the all-round protection of our body cells, sustain their growth, facilitate the sustainable development of our blood and nerve cells as well as release the energy we require for our daily activities. Yet, there are more health benefits to be derived from the product.

Read also: Profitable wheat farming stuck between rice, better seeds

Women who eat whole grains weigh less

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition underscores the importance of choosing whole rather than refined wheat to maintain a healthy body weight. In this Harvard Medical School / Brigham and Women’s Hospital study, which collected data on over 74,000 female nurses aged 38-63 years over a 12 year period, weight gain was inversely associated with the intake of high-fiber, whole-grain foods, such as whole wheat, but positively related to the intake of refined-grain foods, such as products made from refined wheat.

Whole grains reduce risk of metabolic syndrome

Whole wheat meal contains the healthiest fats, carbohydrates and protein. It is the most effective, intelligent, and most enjoyable way to not only lower your risk of developing the metabolic syndrome, but to stay slim, vital and attractive throughout a long and healthy life.

Whole grains substantially lower type -2 diabetes risk

Whole grains are a rich source of magnesium, a mineral that acts as a co-factor for more than 300 enzymes, including enzymes involved in the body’s use of glucose and insulin secretion. Therefore, with regular intake of wheat meal the risk of suffering from Type-2 Diabetes is drastically reduced.

Whole wheat’s betaine lessens chronic inflammation

Wheat meal consumption has been shown from scientific researches to combat a wide range of conditions including heart disease, osteoporosis, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s, and type-2 diabetes.

Whole grains help prevent gallstones

Eating foods high in insoluble fibre, such as whole wheat, can help women avoid gallstones, shows a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Whole wheat Gets you going

Wheat bran is a popular bulk laxative. A third of a cup per day is all that is needed. Research studies support this popular practice.

Whole wheat promotes women’s gastro-intestinal health and is protective against breast cancer

It has also been shown to function as an anti-cancer agent. Wheat bran is thought to accelerate the metabolism of estrogen that is a known promoter of breast cancer.

Lignans protect against heart disease

Lignans present in wheat meal have been shown to be effective against heart disease.

Whole grains are highly protective against childhood asthma

According to the American Lung Association, almost 20 million Americans suffer from asthma, which is reported to be responsible for over 14 million lost school days in children, and an annual economic cost of more than $16.1 billion. But whole wheat meal is highly protective against this ailment

For the home maker, Golden Vita Whole Wheat Meal comes with the added advantage of easy preparation. For instance, it can be taken any time of the day.

It is therefore, recommended for the consumer’s all-round health protection.