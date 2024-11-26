The urgent need for improved safety standards for oil tankers

In Nigeria, tankers carrying petroleum products are a common sight on the nation’s highways. These massive vehicles, often loaded with flammable and hazardous liquids, are an integral part of the country’s transportation system, facilitating the movement of crucial fuel supplies across the nation. However, the increasing number of tanker accidents, many resulting in devastating fires and environmental disasters, has raised serious concerns about road safety.

One of the primary factors contributing to the frequency of tanker accidents in Nigeria is the state of the country’s roads. While urban areas like Lagos and Abuja have relatively better road networks, the majority of Nigeria’s highways, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, are poorly maintained. Potholes, lack of proper drainage, and uneven surfaces create hazardous conditions for all vehicles on the road, but for tankers carrying volatile materials, the risk is exponentially higher.

The weight of these tankers, combined with their unstable cargo, makes them particularly

vulnerable to accidents on uneven roads. This is likely why spills, fires, and explosions are becoming tragically common on Nigerian highways.

The frequency of these accidents has become a serious concern for the public and emergency services alike. In many cases, these spills are not limited to small quantities of fuel—they often involve large amounts, turning the accident sites into disaster zones.

One of the greatest risks associated with tanker accidents is fire. Petrol and diesel are highly flammable substances, and when they spill, even the smallest spark can set off a catastrophic blaze. Tanker accidents frequently lead to massive fires that engulf entire vehicles, block roads for hours, and sometimes claim the lives of not only the truck driver but also passersby or those trying to scoop free fuel.

The fires are also a huge strain on Nigeria’s already overstretched emergency services, which are often ill-equipped to handle such large-scale incidents.

A significant factor contributing to the risk posed by tankers is the lack of effective safety measures and regulations. Although there are laws and safety guidelines in place, they are not always enforced, and the implementation of regulations remains lax. Tankers are often seen speeding, overtaking recklessly, and driving without the necessary safety equipment or proper inspection.

Furthermore, many of these tankers are old and poorly maintained. Some vehicles are known to be overburdened or improperly loaded, which increases their likelihood of toppling over or spilling their contents in the event of an accident. The absence of a uniform safety standard for tanker operators further intensifies the danger on Nigerian roads.

Installing automatic fire suppression systems is one of the most effective ways to reduce the fire risk in tanker accidents. These systems are designed to detect and extinguish fires as soon as they start, reducing the likelihood of a small flame growing into a massive inferno. By installing such systems on all tankers, the chances of a fire spreading out of control could be greatly reduced.

In many countries, fire suppression technology is mandatory for vehicles carrying hazardous materials. It is not yet a widespread practice in Nigeria. The introduction of automatic fire suppression systems would not only improve the safety of tanker operations but also provide peace of mind to the public, knowing that there are mechanisms in place to prevent disasters.

In addition, the installation of spill containment systems is essential. These systems should be installed in tankers to quickly contain any fuel spills, preventing them from spreading across large areas and mitigating potential environmental damage.

Also, proper loading and unloading mechanisms are crucial. Tankers must be equipped with secure systems to prevent leaks or spills during transportation, ensuring safe handling of hazardous materials.

Besides, advanced warning systems should be integrated into tankers. These systems are designed to alert nearby vehicles and pedestrians during an impending accident or hazard, enhancing overall road safety.

Moreover, driver training and certification are vital. Drivers must undergo rigorous training in handling hazardous materials, defensive driving techniques, and emergency response protocols. Only certified drivers should be permitted to operate fuel tankers.

Furthermore, regular inspection and maintenance are non-negotiable. Tankers should undergo frequent safety checks to ensure they are in optimal working condition. Any mechanical issues should be promptly addressed to avoid operational failures and ensure continued safety.

The current state of tanker operations in Nigeria often resembles a ticking time bomb. The combination of poorly maintained roads, outdated vehicles, inadequate safety equipment, and a lack of effective regulations creates the perfect storm for disastrous tanker accidents. In many ways, the tanker is like a “Molotov cocktail on wheels,” a disaster waiting to happen.

Urgent reforms are needed to mitigate this risk. The Nigerian government must enforce stricter safety regulations for tanker operators, including mandatory fire protection systems and regular vehicle inspections. This is a good time to start.

Eromosele, a corporate communication professional writes via: [email protected]

