tanker explosion

Mustapha Majiya has shared how he lost close to 50 members of his extended family to the recent Jigawa tanker explosion.

No less than least 181 persons died following a petrol tanker explosion at Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State, last Wednesday.

The incident which happened at 12:30am also left 50 persons with various degrees of injuries.

The driver of the tanker was said to be journeying from Kano to Yobe State lost control of the tanker near Khadija University, Majiya.

Read more: Tanker explosion kills many in Jigawa

While giving a recount of the incident, Majiya, a farmer said his nephews made efforts to let people stay from the scene but were unfortunate.

He disclosed to BBC, “My nephews, Nuradeen Rabiu, 16, and Dini Babalo, 17, were among those killed. They tried to stop people from getting too close to the tanker and scooping fuel before the explosion.

“I just bought them books and new uniforms for the term.”

He added that he lost Jamilu Maigaji, a long-time friend and father of 13 children.

He stated that some people were just onlookers and didn’t understand the dangers of being around the scene, while accepting God’s will as the giver and taker of life.

Umar Namadi, the state governor informed President Bola Tinubu that 80 people were hospitalised due to the inferno and the state government has paid their bills.

Earlier, DSP Lawan Adam, police spokesperson in Jigawa State disclosed that the incident was spiked by locals who were collecting spilled petrol after the tanker overturned.

Adam said, “The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot.

“The incident left another 50 people severely injured, who were then rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for treatment.”

He added that mass burial had been held for for the victims on Wednesday morning.

In his condolence message, AT Abdullah, the state commissioner of police, said, “this is a heartbreaking moment for us all. We share in the pain and sorrow of the families affected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved.”

He appealed to the public to notify security agencies or relevant stakeholders when such accidents occur to prevent loss of life.

Share