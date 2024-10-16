Tanker explosion kills 94, injures 50 in Jigawa

At least 94 persons have died following a petrol tanker explosion at Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State, on Wednesday.

The incident which happened at 12:30am also left 50 persons with various degrees of injuries.

The driver of the tanker was said to be journeying from Kano to Yobe State lost control of the tanker near Khadija University, Majiya.

DSP Lawan Adam, police spokesperson in Jigawa State disclosed that the incident was spiked by locals who were collecting spilled petrol after the tanker overturned.

Adam said, “The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot.

“The incident left another 50 people severely injured, who were then rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for treatment.”

He added that mass burial had been held for for the victims on Wednesday morning.

In his condolence message, AT Abdullah, the state commissioner of police, said, “this is a heartbreaking moment for us all. We share in the pain and sorrow of the families affected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved.”

He appealed to the public to notify security agencies or relevant stakeholders when such accidents occur to prevent loss of life.

