LASEMA attributes Orile Iganmu two-storey building collapse to distress

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has attributed the cause of Monday two-storey building collapse on Amusu Street, in Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State, to distress.

Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, disclosed this while confirming the incident in an official statement.

“Cause of the self-collapsed building was attributed to distress, as further information gathered from LASBCA at incident scene revealed that occupants of the collapsed building had been served notice to quit by LASBCA as being distressed, but some occupants remained recalcitrant,” Okunbor said.

The agency response team added that no casualties were recorded during the collapse of the building.

A video of the building collapse had went viral early Monday morning.

Okunbor added that, “further Assessment has been conducted at the scene on the adjoining Two (2) storey building which reveals that the building was distressed and unhabitable for occupants.

“All occupants in the said building have been evacuated from the distressed building for safety reasons.”

He stated that emergency officials from LASEMA, LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, police personnel among others were on ground to handle the situation and rescue residents.

In July, BusinessDay reported three site workers have been confirmed dead in a building collapse in the Maryland area by LASEMA.

