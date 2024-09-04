FG launches new initiatives to combat building collapse

The Federal Government has unveiled new initiatives aimed at addressing the escalating issue of building collapses in the country.

At the 32nd Engineering Assembly on Tuesday in Abuja, Ahmed Dangiwa, minister of Housing and Urban Development, emphasised the critical role of stringent engineering regulations and reforms in curbing infrastructure failures.

The new measures include enhanced compliance protocols, expanded regulatory activities, and the establishment of new technical departments within the Council of the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to ensure the quality and safety of construction projects across the nation.

In his remarks, Dangiwa highlighted the critical role of engineering in housing development and urban planning, underscoring the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s reliance on the expertise of structural, electrical, civil, and mechanical engineers.

“Engineering is a key part of the housing development process. We rely heavily on the expertise of our engineers, all of whom are registered members of COREN. Their work is vital to achieving our goals for affordable housing and sustainable urban development”, Dangiwa stated.

Dangiwa commended COREN for its stringent regulatory standards and professional ethics, which he described as essential for ensuring the quality, safety, and resilience of housing and infrastructure projects nationwide.

Despite COREN not being directly under the supervision of his ministry, he emphasised the importance of the partnership between COREN and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The theme of this year’s assembly, “Regulating engineering profession for shared prosperity in Nigeria,” resonates with current challenges and the need for comprehensive regulatory frameworks.

Dangiwa noted that the assembly aims to address the development of regulations for effective compliance and enforcement across various critical sectors of the economy, which are prerequisites for sustainable national infrastructure development.

He said COREN was undergoing significant reforms to enhance its capacity to monitor and enforce compliance in engineering practices.

To achieve this, COREN has established seven regional offices across the country, including locations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Gombe, Kano, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Effective regulation of the construction and built sector is key to curbing the frequent collapse of buildings and other infrastructures,” Dangiwa stressed.