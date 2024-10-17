FG orders probe into Jigawa tanker explosion

Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to investigate the circumstances surrounding the petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa.

Lokpobiri expressed sorrow over the incident that occurred at Majiya town I Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa on Tuesday night, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives and leaving dozens injured.

The minister gave this directive in a statement on Wednesday by Nneamaka Okafor, his special adviser on media and communications,

In light of the incident, the minister urged petroleum transporters to ensure that only drivers who are certified and fully compliant with safety standards, as stipulated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), are employed to transport petroleum products.

Read also: Tanker explosion kills 94, injures 50 in Jigawa

He reiterated its commitment to ensure Nigerians’ safety in all aspects of petroleum product distribution and transport, adding that it would continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to enforce stricter safety measures and prevent future occurrences.

“I wish to admonish Nigerians to desist from approaching vehicles transporting petroleum products that have been involved in accidents or mechanical failures.

“While we understand the temptation to freeload, the dangers of attempting to collect spilled fuel cannot be overstated.

“The tragic loss of lives in this incident serves as a grim reminder of the severe risks involved.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Federal Government, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a swift and full recovery,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Share