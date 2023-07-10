The role of Shefa Engineering in energy security

Energy security has gained increasing prominence in global discussions, given the evolving geopolitical situation across the globe.

Ongoing events in certain regions have highlighted the potential risks associated with heavy reliance on external sources of energy. Such vulnerabilities underscore the importance of nations safeguarding their economic futures.

With the continuing evolution of the global oil and gas industry and its embrace of technological advancements, it is important to ensure the effective application of these innovations to reduce the cost of production and ensure energy security.

As the oil and gas industry goes through its boom-and-bust cycles, Shefa Engineering, focusing on the upstream sector in Nigeria, is making notable contributions by leveraging innovative technologies and expertise from around the world to enhance exploration techniques, drilling technologies, and production methods, with the goal of reducing the cost of production for its customers.

From a global point of view, recent geopolitical developments have led to shifts in global oil supply dynamics, particularly in Europe.

In 2020, Europe consumed about 512 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, with 36 percent of that figure supplied by Russia. In the first two quarters of 2022, Russia supplied about 45 percent of Europe’s natural gas, as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

That figure was later slashed to 7.5 percent in October 2022. Another report in August of the same year on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) blog reported a 14-fold hike in gas prices across the continent, translating to inflation in the prices of basic goods.

In the context of Nigeria, an oil-rich nation with its own unique set of challenges, energy security is a multifaceted issue. The country’s abundant fossil fuel resources are accompanied by supply chain disruptions, crude oil price volatility, and the need for sustainable energy practices.

Striking a balance between energy security, affordability, and sustainability is a long-term objective. Given the country’s growing population and increasing energy demands, there is a particular focus on natural gas as a major contributor to energy security.

As of 2022, Nigeria slowed down in oil production to become the fourth largest producer on the continent. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed that production had slowed to 937,766 barrels per day (bpd) in September. Nigeria used to produce close to 2,000,000 bpd.

The upstream sector of the oil and gas industry plays a critical role in the overall supply chain, and its significant role in kick-starting the entire value chain through resource exploration that comprises extensive geological surveys, seismic studies, and exploration drilling cannot be overemphasised.

The activities of Shefa Engineering are noted as timely ones in the upstream sector, aimed at boosting crude oil production and strengthening energy security in Nigeria.

According to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum’s (GECF) Global Gas Outlook (GGO), natural gas demand in Africa will hit 13.95 trillion cubic feet (tcf), marking a 155 percent increase in demand. Of that figure, Nigeria will contribute 209 tcf.

Although there are plans to transition to cleaner energy sources by 2050, the country will have to rely on natural gas. To ensure energy security, sustainable practices powered by technology in the upstream sector are paramount to unlocking the full potential of oil reserves.

So far, Shefa Engineering has continued to build its reputation, as evidenced in its various case studies that highlight the provision of internationally benchmarked solutions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

Oil and gas exploration forms the foundation of the company’s operations, as the company utilises advanced techniques and cutting-edge technologies to identify potential oil reserves within Nigeria.

Through comprehensive geological surveys, seismic imaging, and extensive data analysis, it can identify promising exploration blocks and determine their viability for oil extraction. By employing sophisticated exploration methodologies, the company can minimise risks and optimise the efficiency of its operations, ensuring the successful discovery of new oil reserves in a cost-effective manner.

As soon as viable oil reserves are identified, Shefa Engineering has the capacity and capability to embark on the crucial phase of well construction services. Here, the company leverages its expertise and state-of-the-art equipment to design and construct wells that enable safe and efficient oil extraction. Highly skilled engineers and technicians work diligently to ensure that the wells are engineered to withstand the demanding conditions of oil extraction while adhering to rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Shefa Engineering’s commitment to quality construction enables the company to deliver reliable and robust wells that enhance Nigeria’s oil production capabilities.

In addition to well construction, it also provides integrated services essential for maintaining the smooth functioning of oil extraction operations. These integrated services encompass various activities, such as drilling and completions, production optimisation, reservoir management, and well maintenance.

By offering a comprehensive suite of integrated services, the company ensures the seamless coordination of various operational aspects, thereby maximising efficiency and minimising downtime. This holistic approach contributes significantly to reducing the cost of production by ensuring the uninterrupted production of oil and the optimisation of extraction processes.

Also, the company excels in well production services, which involve the actual extraction and production of oil from the wells. The company employs advanced technologies, including artificial lift systems, hydraulic fracturing, and enhanced oil recovery techniques, to maximise oil production rates.

Shefa Engineering’s skilled production engineers work to optimise production processes, employing data-driven approaches and real-time monitoring to enhance well performance. By consistently delivering high production rates, the company can help meet Nigeria’s energy demands, thereby bolstering energy security.

To effectively provide these services, Shefa Engineering understands the essential role collaboration plays in ensuring prompt service delivery. Most notable of its collaborations are its strategic partnerships with National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR), one of the largest oilfield service providers in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, and ADES International Holding Plc, a leading oil and gas drilling contractor with a presence in the Middle East and Africa.

By and large, the unwavering commitment of the company to excellence and its expertise in oil exploration, well construction services, integrated services, and well production services have the ambition to make a significant impact on energy security in Nigeria.

Through meticulous exploration, robust well construction, comprehensive integrated services, and optimised well production services, the company intends to contribute to the nation’s energy landscape.