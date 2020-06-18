The fall of tin-gods: Oshiomhole going the way of Nwodo

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it – George Santayana

These past days, we’ve gotten a bit of reprieve from Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, thanks to the laughable and highly scandalous disqualification of the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki from contesting for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

History is replete with party leaders losing political battles to the governors of their home states, we watch if history will repeat itself or if Oshiomhole will rewrite history. If he fails, which is most likely, he will disappear into oblivion, like Nwodo

He was disqualified based on alleged inconsistencies in his certificates, irregularities that supposedly were not seen when he was screened in 2016. The scandal reached its peak when the APC Appeals Committee, which Obaseki did not appeal to and which he expressly said he would not appeal to, upheld the findings of the screening committee. One wonders how the Appeal Committee can act suo motu, hear and uphold a matter that was not appealed; indeed the Committee has proven to have the legendary powers of self-igniting its own jurisdiction.

This disqualification heightened the political tension in Edo state and the country at large, moreso because many felt the whole screening was a charade which occasioned grave injustice and made mockery of our democracy, a few days after we celebrated Democracy day. More importantly, we also saw the disqualification, as a defeat of the country’s quest to eradicate godfatherism and the perpetuation of unholy and slavish loyalty.

Also, it showed how most of our politicians have lost the sense of shame and dignity. These days, videos and memes have been circulating of Oshiomhole less than four years ago, heaping praises and accolades on Obaseki and disparaging the pedigree and integrity of Osagie Ize-Iyamu. How Oshiomole has done a total somersault without blinking an eyelid, is inconceivable to a normal and noble mind, indeed he has given Seth Pecksniff a run for his money. One may say its politics; it’s not politics but a lack of character and integrity.

It was no surprise then when on Tuesday, Godwin Obaseki disclosed his resignation from the Party. While pundits were still trying to figure out his next move we surprisingly received the bombshell; the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC.

For many this was a source of great joy, for some, it brought more intrigues. For me, it took me down memory lane. It took me back to the removal of Okwesilieze Nwodo as the then National Chairman of PDP.

In 2011, on the eve of the PDP National Convention and presidential primary which was to be held in Abuja, Reuben Onuorah of the Enugu State High Court granted an interim order restraining Okwesilieze Nwodo from parading himself as a member and National Chairman of the PDP pending the determination of the suit.

To properly serve the court’s order was difficult for various reasons, indeed I remember reading that Nwodo denied being served the order, but thanks to the press, the news went viral. After the court ruling, I glued myself to the television waiting for the convention.

For those of you that might remember, when Nwodo mounted the podium at the Eagle Square to preside over the convention midway into the speech of the deputy chairman, he was courteously requested to step down by, if my memory serves me right, the Deputy National Chairman and the Legal Adviser of the party. The party did this out of caution, because had Nwodo presided, and his interim expulsion was later affirmed, the convention would have been a nullity.

That court order began the nemesis of Nwodo; he resigned from the party shortly afterwards.

One might ask what led to Nwodo’s removal and what’s the connection with Oshiomhole?

In simple terms: power and relevance.

After the resignation of Vincent Ogbulafor in 2010, as the National Chairman of PDP, the then Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, supported the emergence of Okwesilieze Nwodo as the new National Chairman of the Party.

Hardly had Nwodo settled into his new role that he began to struggle with Chime for the “party structure” of the state to the extent of even trying to botch the governors’ second term ambition and the chances of legislators to return to the National Assembly. Their differences led to various factions in the Party, which later led to different congresses; all attempts to reconcile both factions failed.

Dissatisfied with the conduct of the National Chairman and the impact his conduct would have on PDP’s chances in the general elections, a PDP member (plaintiff) in Enugu State sued for the expulsion of Nwodo on the basis that he isn’t a card carrying member of PDP. Indeed earlier in 2010, Nwodo had granted an interview in the Sun newspaper where he expressly stated that he did not have a PDP membership card. Relying on this self admission, the plaintiff hinged his case for removal on it.

During the institution of this case, I was interning in the law firm that represented the plaintiff and I contributed in researching for the case which is a precedent in the removal of a party leader. Indeed I remember spending the Christmas period of 2010 on this case.

Even though Oshiomhole‘s case is not on all fours with that of Nwodo, they have similar trappings.

In 2016, Obaseki and Oshiomhole were like Siamese identical twins, last year with the proclamation of the 8th Edo State House of Assembly, the surgery to separate them commenced and the total separation was successfully completed as the forthcoming election approached. Now, they are neither fraternal nor identical.

However, things took a different turn when on 2nd November last year, Oshiomhole was suspended as a member of the Party from his ward, in Etsako Local Government. The suspension was ratified at the ward, local and state level. When he was suspended, he filed a suit challenging his suspension on 9th December 2019, which he later withdrew. But within 72 days he filed another suit challenging his suspension, which is yet to be determined.

However this year, some Party members approached the High Court in the FCT, seeking to oust him from the office of the Chairman since he was suspended from the Party and he has not challenged the suspension. Consequently, he cannot enjoy the benefits of the Party. The Court on 4th March ordered his temporary suspension pending the determination of the substantive suit. However, on 16th March, the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution of the order of 4th March.

With the judgment of 16th June, the Court of Appeal has affirmed the interlocutory injunctions that were made on 4th March, consequently, Adam Oshiomhole stands suspended as the National Chairman of the APC.

With the resignation of Obaseki and the suspension of Oshiomhole, the future of APC in Edo state looks bleak and the Party has to act quickly before Oshiomhole gifts another state to the PDP. The debacle of Oshiomole and Obaseki Is truly reminiscent of what happened in Enugu in 2010. One wonders why these leaders at the national level are so uncomfortable and uncontended at the national level that they want to control their respective states. Despite being in Abuja, they still want to dictate and compete with the governors at the grassroots. This is a clear example of power intoxication.

History is replete with party leaders losing political battles to the governors of their home states, we watch if history will repeat itself or if Oshiomhole will rewrite history. If he fails, which is most likely, he will disappear into oblivion, like Nwodo.

If Obaseki comes out of this a winner, it will be a big win for politicians with progressive ideas. We don’t consider Ambode treatment to be the norm. The Ambode treatment is an aberration fit only for barbarians.

Nwachukwu, a lawyer, writes from Lagos, he can be reached at nwachukwujo@gmail.com