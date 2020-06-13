Edo guber: APC NWC okays Obaseki, Ogiemwonyi disqualification

The NWC expelled one of Governorship aspirants that was also disqualified, Mathew Iduorikemwen and the Edo State Vice Chairman of APC, Kenneth Asekomeh, for instituting several court cases against the party leadership against provisons the constitution.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole disclosed this Saturday night in Abuja while addressing journalists after the NWC meeting on the reports of the Screening and Appeal Committees.

Oshiomhole said: “We have reviewed the two reports, we note with satisfaction that all members of the screening committee were unanimous in their decision and also significantly members of the appeal committee were unanimous in their decision.

“The Appeal Committee listened to the person who appealed before it and also reviewed the petition before them and they have reviewed everything and they arrived at the same conclusion. The NWC unanimously approved the the two Committees reports.”

The National Chairman who said the NWC has cleared three persons to contest the primary in Edo state, including Pius Odubu, Osaro Obazee and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, assured that the NWC would ensure a free, fair and transparent direct primary is conducted in Edo.

From Chroma Note: https://goo.gl/ScG4Hc