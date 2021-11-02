Taking safety more seriously

Providence in its fair judgement is abused when in full supply. The level of appreciating what you already possess is low compared to what is in dire need. It is in consonance with law of use and disuse as what is in short supply becomes vigorously sought after and demands get relatively high until the supply is matching up. This principle applies to how much value we place on well-being, safety and management of resources. The totality of mankind works on chances and risks, a life embedded in probability. Some are well today, tomorrow, they are ill. This unprecedented event may be induced by some unsuspecting individuals.

Safety plays a major role in bringing sanity to mankind. Humans are not aware of the full privileges offered by nature and so they are taken for granted. Keeping safe is not a command but a responsibility expected of everyone in order to allow wellness. Safety could come in acts and also in words. Some speak how it is important to keep safe while others practise what they know about safety. A breach in safety measures could be hazardous, as it is in most cases. It could cost lives, damages and even loss of properties. Hazards could be domestic or industrial, the moment the damage is done within a confinement that is not in an official setting, it is regarded as such.

Accidents occur when there is a failure in operative procedures. There are guidelines to follow to avoid mishaps, the moment these rules are flouted, there is a price, which is not always palatable, to pay. Bad occurrences take place in the office, at home, in the kitchen, on the road, while playing and at organised events. Other places include shopping malls, recreational centres, highways and all places where you can find humans. Taking into consideration the consequences of assuming that you are familiar with the terrain may save us the commotion afterwards. These tips on safety are not hard nuts but just to save lives and accidents.

Operating machines goes beyond industrial equipment, moving vehicles on the road qualifies you to be an operator. Riding motorcycle is also categorised as operating machines. Operational briefs are important before setting up those gadgets and should there be malfunctioning of any kind, consulting experts will be a good idea. Risk management is a core concern to live life to its fullness. Putting danger under control is an important aspect of life, else, the whole process gets shambolic. Patience is a virtue, worth having while attempting to cross the highway. Make use of the pedestrian bridge where available and don’t attempt to risk your life while crossing.

World Health Organization gives the statistics of road traffic injuries at 1.3 million persons annually. 93 percent of this population come from the third world nations and unfortunately affects the gross domestic products of these nations by three percent. If you must ride your motorcycle, consider other road users and make frantic efforts to obey the traffic rules. It is mostly assumed by most Lagos road users that the yellow buses and commercial motorcycles are above traffic laws. This assumption owes to the fact that traffic law enforcement agencies have tried to curb their excesses on the road but with swift resistance.

Safety

Eating out from a restaurant you can’t vouch for their hygiene is another high level of risk to your health. Over a hundred thousand persons die from food poisoning every year and that sends a wrong signal to the population of Nigeria. Food handlers are significant sources of contamination when their activities are not professional. The services of professionals in the field of nutrition should not be limited to just government- owned food processing agencies but should spread across all boards to enable safety in food consumption. Cautions span through the environment of cooking to the point of serving and place of dining.

Obeying traffic rules is not an option but a mandatory exercise for road users. Using the roads is not just for drivers or riders alone but also the pedestrians. There are obligations expected of every road user before safety can be ensured. Impatience could run a commuter into troubles while transiting from one point of the road to the other. It is most common among local motorcycle (Okada) riders as they attempt suicide almost every day. There are restricted areas for Okada riders in Lagos state, yet they ply those restricted spots. In a space of four years, over six hundred deaths occur which are caused by accidents between motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos state. Death or injuries will not leave a good memory.

Domestic accidents are parts of the sources of death in a family, safety measures can help avert them. There are death traps in the home but they can be avoided by observing the regulated rules: for those using floor tiles at home, it is always important to keep the floor dry. Should there be reasons for the floor to be wet, maybe when cleaning, that part that is wet should be closed for walking until it is dry. Knives in the kitchen should not be within the reach of the children. Any sharp object is prohibited to be used by children without supervision.

As there are developing states in Nigeria, constructions of new edifices and renovations of all kinds will always be going on and to avoid disaster, caution must be handy. Some buildings are distressed and there are destitute in some of them, this is dangerous as the building may collapse anytime soon. Fire extinguishers are not aesthetics, they are important for safety during fire outbreaks. There are specified extinguishers for various fire outbursts, the appropriate one should be applied to avoid aggravating the inferno. All safety signs are meaningful at construction sites, ignoring them may spell disaster.

Fashakin, a seasoned educator writes in via olusegunfashakin@gmail.com