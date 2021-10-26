LASWA trains students on water safety

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said it has commenced a week-long water safety class and swimming training for students in public schools situated within riverine communities of Lagos.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, general manager of LASWA, who disclosed this in a statement, said the swimming training was the second edition of one of LASWA’s advocacy programmes tagged the ‘Lagos Water Savvy Kids Programme’.

He listed the participating schools to include Salvation Army Primary School in Ikare; Unity Grammar School in Ikare; Local Authority Primary School in Ibasa and Local Authority and Salvation Army Primary Schools in Ibeshe.

According to him, LASWA has entered into a partnership with the Dolphin Swim School, a premier swimming programme serving women and children in Lagos, to execute the training. He said about 100 students from four public schools in riverine communities at the Ojo axis of Lagos were selected to participate in this year’s edition.

“With this training, school children using the waterways will be more confident, be conscious of their safety, and be self-reliant in an emergency situation,” Emmanuel said.