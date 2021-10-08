Thesaurus Gardens, Lagos partner to enhance water transportation

In a bid to ease transportation challenge for Lagos residents, Thesaurus Gardens has entered into partnership with the Lagos State government on water transportation.

Speaking at the launch of some projects at Thesaurus Drive, Sangotedo in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Bolaji Olasode, managing director and CEO of Thesaurus Gardens Limited, said: “We are partnering Lagos State Waterways Transportation Authority where they have given us approval for the construction of jetty, which is in progress. So, from this place people can access any part of Lagos State without going through the conventional vehicular movement.

“The state government gave us the approval as boat riders and for the operation of the jetty. There is also a land we are going to use. It is going to be the permanent site for the water transportation project. We will at a point initiate a marine school where people can come and learn how to swim, how to power boat and all kinds of water sporting activities. So, the plan is in motion.”

Aisha Adamu, public relations consultant to Thesaurus Gardens, who also spoke at the event, named the projects commissioned to include the opening of The New Age Seafood market, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

According to Adamu, “The New Age Seafood market boasts of the largest fresh, frozen seafood and a variety of livestock products brought to you at a world class standard.”

Another project commissioned was the first phase of Thesaurus’ Garden Drive Road, a 2.8 km coastal road that connects various communities and industries such as Sunview Estate, Newage seafood market, Thesaurus Garden Jetty and Caribbean Lake City, constructed by New Age Group, Thesaurus Gardens Ltd and Caribbean Island Service Ltd.

Also unveiled is the Thesaurus Gardens Aquatic and Marine Conservation Centre, a beautifully crafted lake from the Omu Creek to preserve varieties of aquatic animals that live in the water body, which surrounds Thesaurus Gardens Drive from the Thesaurus canal to Omu creek.

According to Olasode, “One of our core objectives is to make sure we provide affordable housing estate that will be a world class standard and also taking into cognisance the natural ambiance whereby it is entirely different from the housing estates you see around, in view of the waterways and all other complementary services that come with it, which include the water transportation.”