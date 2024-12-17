Still on state police

Effective policies require thoughtful design and an understanding of public response to their benefits and challenges. Nigeria’s current federal policing system is inadequate in addressing the nation’s diverse security threats, such as terrorism, banditry, cybercrime, and kidnapping. The call for state police has gained significant traction across regional and political divides, reflecting its necessity for improving security, fostering accountability, and building community trust. Decentralising policing aligns with global best practices and offers hope for a safer, more prosperous Nigeria.

“Globally, countries like Canada, India, and South Africa highlight the advantages of decentralised policing.”

Historically, decentralised policing has proven effective in addressing complex security challenges. In the United States, state police forces like the Pennsylvania State Police, established in 1905, tackled issues that local authorities struggled with, including rural law enforcement and labour unrest. Over time, state police expanded their scope to include highway safety and organised crime, adapting to the demands of an industrialising society. For example, during Prohibition, state police played a crucial role in curbing illicit alcohol trade. They also pioneered specialised units, such as cybercrime task forces, addressing emerging threats. Nigeria’s security landscape, from insurgencies in the North to urban crimes in Lagos and Abuja, could benefit from similarly localised and specialised approaches.

Globally, countries like Canada, India, and South Africa highlight the advantages of decentralised policing. In Canada, provincial police collaborate with municipal and federal agencies to meet diverse security needs. India’s state police, tailored to regional contexts, combat localised crimes effectively. For instance, Maharashtra’s state police employ technology-driven strategies to tackle cybercrime. These systems, supported by oversight mechanisms, ensure accountability and adaptability. Nigeria can draw inspiration from these models, tailoring them to address its unique challenges and improve public safety.

Nigeria’s federal police system struggles with inadequate personnel and resources. With approximately 370,000 officers, the police-to-citizen ratio stands at 1:650, far below the UN-recommended 1:450. This shortfall is glaring in a nation of over 220 million people. The Inspector-General of Police estimates the need for an additional 190,000 officers, but effective policing may require up to 2.5 million personnel. Rising crime rates—a 30% increase over the past decade—underline the urgency of reform. In 2022 alone, over 3,500 kidnapping incidents were reported. State police could address these challenges by allocating resources based on regional security needs, improving the police-citizen ratio, and enhancing overall security.

Support for state police is growing among policymakers, security experts, and civil society groups. State governors from both northern and southern regions have reached a consensus on establishing state police, a significant milestone reflected in the 147th National Economic Council meeting. However, achieving this reform requires robust engagement to align it with local cultural contexts and gain public support. Citizen engagement is essential for fostering understanding and trust in the proposed system.

One major advantage of state police is their potential to build trust between law enforcement and local communities. Effective community policing fosters cooperation and mutual respect, addressing Nigeria’s high trust deficit in law enforcement. Initiatives like community-police liaison arrangements and programs tailored to local dynamics can strengthen these relationships. Police officers familiar with their communities’ cultural and societal contexts are better equipped to address security challenges. Public participation and trust are vital for the success of this reform.

Concerns about potential misuse of state police for political purposes are valid but addressable. Safeguards must be implemented to prevent governors from exploiting state police for electoral manipulation or authoritarian purposes. Laws restricting state police involvement in electoral matters, coupled with empowered oversight bodies, can ensure neutrality. Clear delineation of responsibilities between state and federal police will minimise jurisdictional conflicts. Collaboration frameworks and information-sharing mechanisms can enhance operational efficiency. Addressing these challenges requires extensive planning, training, and capacity building.

Independent regulatory bodies are crucial for accountability. A State Police Security Commission (SPSC), comprising civil society representatives, legal experts, and security professionals, could oversee state police operations. Regular audits and public reporting would ensure transparency. A robust judiciary is also essential to protect citizens from potential abuses. Judicial reforms to enhance court independence and efficiency are necessary. Canada’s use of provincial ombudspersons to monitor police misconduct provides a potential blueprint for Nigeria.

Strengthening police-community relationships must remain a priority. Establishing community advisory boards can create platforms for dialogue and accountability. Trust-building initiatives, such as open-door policies and periodic town hall meetings, should replace superficial slogans like “Police are your friend.” These efforts can foster genuine collaboration and improve public perception of law enforcement.

Addressing insecurity requires holistic solutions beyond policing. Investments in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment can tackle the root causes of crime. Integrating vocational training and social services into crime prevention strategies would complement policing reforms, creating a foundation for sustainable security. For example, India’s Kerala state achieved a 40% reduction in youth crime over a decade through such an approach.

Introducing state police represents a transformative opportunity to address Nigeria’s security crisis. While challenges are inevitable, they should not deter progress. Decentralisation allows for the identification and resolution of issues as they arise. Widespread consensus on reforming Nigeria’s policing architecture underscores the urgency of this change. With proper safeguards, political will, and public support, state police can become a cornerstone of a more secure, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria. The time to act is now, and this reform must be embraced as a step toward a brighter, safer future for all Nigerians.

