State Police: A possible solution to Nigeria’s escalating security crisis?

Nigeria is grappling with an alarming security crisis that has worsened in recent years, with escalating incidents of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and widespread social unrest.

From Boko Haram insurgencies in the Northeast to banditry in the Northwest, herder-farmer clashes in the Middle-Belt, and kidnappings across the country, the situation has left many citizens feeling vulnerable.

In response, there is growing advocacy for the establishment of state police, with regional leaders leading the charge.

Nigeria’s current security apparatus is heavily centralised, with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) tasked with handling the country’s policing challenges.

However, this centralised system has proven inadequate to address the unique security needs of different states.

A key issue is the inability of the federal police to respond quickly and effectively to localised security problems.

Experts argue that a state police force, controlled and operated at the regional level, could provide a more agile response to the diverse security challenges faced by each state.

The demand for state police in Nigeria is not a new concept. Its origins can be traced back to the country’s First Republic when the Premier of the Western Region voiced concerns about the centralisation of security forces under the federal government.

The premier argued that the security of the region should fall under the control of the regional government rather than a centralised federal police force.

While proponents of state police continue to argue in favour of its potential benefits, critics caution that the evolving nature of crime in Nigeria may make a decentralised approach impractical.

Crimes such as human trafficking, kidnappings and terrorism have become transnational issues that require coordinated national or even international responses.

These critics contend that a centralised system may be better equipped to handle such complex challenges.

Despite the debates surrounding state police, security experts are increasingly vocal about the urgent need to establish it.

Tunde Ogunsakin, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police and the Managing Director/CEO of First Security Information, recently voiced his strong support for the creation of state police.

In an interview with BusinessDay Newspapers, Ogunsakin underscored the pressing need for state police to effectively combat Nigeria’s security challenges.

“State police should have been established yesterday. If people are saying that state governments will misuse state police, that’s defeatist. If we want to defeat insecurity, we need state police as soon as possible. We can’t continue saying we are not ready for it,” Ogunsakin stated.

Ogunsakin, who has extensive experience in law enforcement, emphasised that involving local communities in policing would bring the police force closer to the people.

He emphasised that “This would foster better intelligence gathering and quicker responses to crime.”

He also proposed restructuring Nigeria’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to increase intelligence work, advocating that 50percent of the CID’s staff focus on gathering information from within communities.

“In every nook and cranny, we should have police posts, divisions, and stations. If intelligence personnel are living among the people, they can collect valuable information and assist officers in conducting operations,” Ogunsakin proposed.

He cited a successful operation in Lagos’ notorious Oluwole market as an example of the benefits of intelligence-led policing.

“When we invaded Oluwole, we spent three to four days gathering intelligence. We were able to identify and capture individuals involved in fraudulent activities within 35-40 minutes,” Ogunsakin recounted.

He also lauded the federal government’s initiative to establish a ministry of livestock to tackle the persistent herder-farmer clashes, describing it as “a step in the right direction.”

However, he called for further action, including better collaboration between security agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and local communities.

He suggested that associations like forest rangers should play a more active role in managing conflicts over resources, particularly water and grazing land.

Ogunsakin further proposed promoting ranching, as it offers a sustainable solution that benefits both farmers and herders. Ranching could ensure that livestock are properly fed and provide a more organised approach to animal husbandry, reducing conflict over resources.

Beyond immediate security measures, Ogunsakin also stressed the importance of fostering national unity as a long-term strategy to address Nigeria’s security problems.

He criticised the emphasis on state origin, calling it a divisive factor that hinders the development of a cohesive national identity. Drawing comparisons to Europe.

